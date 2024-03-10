Seriously, Clean Your Air Fryer Between Each Use

Speaking with EatingWell, food safety expert Janilyn Hutchings warned about the main danger of not cleaning: Contamination. "If you don't clean your air fryer regularly," she noted, "germs will build up in the basket and contaminate the food you put in it." What seems like a harmless grease smudge might be the perfect medium for bacteria to flourish.

The next time you toss a chicken wing or a bunch of veggies into the basket, the fresh food will be exposed to anything harmful growing in the basket. While the high temperature of the fryer will likely kill the harmful bacteria, it's best to just avoid the possibility of contamination altogether with a quick clean.

Even if the leftover oily gunk doesn't get you sick, it can still do something equally alarming — attract bugs. Pests like ants and roaches rely on open food sources to thrive in a kitchen, and the savory drippings of your latest air fryer masterpiece are more than enough to invite an infestation. Again, a basic cleaning after each use will prevent this from becoming an issue.

Finally, leaving crumbs and debris in the air fryer can even reduce the quality of the appliance itself. Cyrus Bedwyr, who works for an oven-cleaning company, told EatingWell that stray food bits "can get stuck to places they shouldn't be and potentially mess up" an air fryer. The most common result? A fryer that takes a long time to heat up.