6 Aldi Fresh Seafood Items Worth Every Penny And 3 To Skip

Ever since the discount grocery store brand from Germany came stateside, Aldi has become very popular thanks to its budget-friendly pricing. Most of us have to be more cost conscious these days, and Aldi has a lot of items that are cheaper than other grocery stores.

While Aldi has plenty of seafood in the frozen section like frozen salmon fillets, the store also carries a decent selection of fresh, never-frozen seafood. The fresh seafood at Aldi tends to come in smaller packages (less than a pound), making it a good option for smaller households.

At the time of writing, all but one of Aldi's fresh seafood offerings is fish, with most of it being salmon. So which one is worth the buy? To answer this question, I purchased the fresh seafood at my local Aldi in Alhambra, California, and cooked them for a taste test. Aldi also sometimes offers limited-time items that may vary store to store, so keep in mind that the selection may be a little different than your local store.