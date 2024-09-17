Steelhead Trout Vs Salmon: What Are The Differences, Exactly?

Adding more fish to your meal plans can be incredibly intimidating, especially when you start reading the regular reports on the potentially dangerous levels of mercury found in fish as widely available as tuna. When you're buying fish, there's a lot to think about. Are you cooking for someone who's going to abandon fish a few bites in if there's a mushy texture? What about that fishy taste and smell? Is salmon such a go-to that it's tough to convince anyone to try something different?

You may have heard of steelhead trout being touted as a potential alternative to salmon, and it is. They're similar in a lot of ways — including appearance — and that isn't entirely surprising: They both belong to the Salmonidae family. They both spend parts of their lives in fresh- and saltwater environments, and they're both absolutely delicious. There are some key differences that you should be aware of, including taste, availability, the best way to cook each, and price.

Let's talk about those mercury levels first. If that's a concern for you, you should know that generally, steelhead trout has been found to have less mercury than salmon. Speaking of nutritional content, here's another difference: While both are recommended as a source of valuable omega-3 fatty acids and protein, steelhead trout contains about half the amount of fat as salmon. It's not entirely surprising, then, to learn that there are some different ways to get the most out of each type of fish.