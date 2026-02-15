I Tried And Ranked 6 Store-Bought Frozen Salmon Fillets

While we'd all love to purchase the freshest cuts of meat straight from the butcher, time and financial constraints often make that option nearly impossible. The same goes for seafood. A fresh piece of fish is hard to beat, but depending on your location and the season, it can be just as hard to find. While most grocery stores offer a variety of choices for non-frozen fish, sometimes heading to the freezer section for a package of pre-portioned filets simply makes life easier.

Of course, just because having frozen fish on hand is convenient doesn't mean choosing the right one is easy. I visited Aldi, Costco, Metro Market, Target, Trader Joe's, and Walmart to check out their frozen salmon selection. Each store offered multiple salmon options across a wide price range, from under $10 per pound to over $15. With grocery prices high across the board, finding a low-priced cut of salmon that also delivers quality isn't easy, so I picked up one of the lowest-costing options from each store to find out if you really do need to pay up for high-quality salmon, or if you can snag a bag at a reasonable price. Read on to find out which store offers the best frozen salmon and which should be kept on ice.