These 13 Items Are Cheaper At Aldi Than Other Grocery Stores
It's no secret that grocery prices are rising across the country. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a slight increase in food costs every year is perfectly normal, but the 11% spike between 2021 and 2022 was uncomfortably steep. Many shoppers are still recovering from that drastic leap, making careful budgeting strategies more important for consumers forced to grapple with economic uncertainties.
Taking advantage of budget-friendly grocery stores such as Aldi can be a huge help for stressed wallets. Aldi is a global supermarket and grocery store chain known for its focus on providing affordable and high-quality food and household products. While bulk shopping stores such as Costco can present some of the most cost-efficient options, membership requirements may not suit every shopper's preferences or needs. Aldi offers some of the cheapest prices around without the need to purchase a membership.
But how do you know what products are cheapest at Aldi? Don't worry, we've done some careful comparisons of online prices to help you make informed choices, secure the best deals, and keep your grocery bills as low as possible. Keep in mind that grocery prices fluctuate depending on location and may change with time, but there are a few products that you can usually find cheaper at Aldi than at other grocery stores.
1. Canned tomatoes
Canned tomatoes are a staple in many households. In a world where grocery costs are on the rise, the importance of finding affordable pantry essentials cannot be overlooked. Canned tomatoes are useful for their versatility and long shelf life. Not only can they help enhance the flavor of countless home recipes, but they also offer an economical way to enjoy the goodness and nutritional value of tomatoes year-round. According to a 2010 study published in the journal Molecules, even canned tomatoes contain a lot of lycopene, which is an organic compound that potentially helps your body battle disease.
Finding the most cost-effective canned tomato product starts with a direct comparison. We compared prices from three different stores: Aldi, Walmart, and Kroger. To keep the comparison fair, we checked pricing on canned diced tomatoes specifically. If you're ever in a situation where every dollar counts, consider stocking up on your canned tomatoes at Aldi. Aldi's canned diced tomatoes are priced at 5 cents per ounce which is practically unbeatable.
Walmart is a retail giant. It provides a wide array of canned tomato options that you might think have the best prices. However, even their cheapest canned diced tomatoes don't beat Aldi's price tags. Kroger is another well-known grocery chain that offers its own brand of tomatoes. While the store does well at providing budget-friendly options, its store-brand diced tomatoes can't beat Aldi's prices.
2. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Chicken is a go-to protein for many households. We compared the price of boneless, skinless chicken breasts at Aldi, Walmart, and Trader Joe's to find the best price. All three of these stores are loved for providing affordable products, but it turns out that Aldi does the best job of consistently offering low chicken breast prices. Its offer of chicken breasts for $2.29 per pound is the lowest around.
Walmart offers a wide selection of chicken breast packages, including small packages and family packs. During sales, you may find cheaper options at Walmart than at Aldi, but on a normal day, Aldi beats chicken breast prices at Walmart. Trader Joe's is another beloved grocery store that offers a lot of high-quality ingredients — including organic free-range boneless, skinless chicken breasts — but that quality comes at a significant price hike.
While affordability is the most important factor for many shoppers, some shoppers are also looking for quality. It's important to note that price advantages at Aldi's meat department may come with trade-offs. Sometimes, the chicken breasts sold by Aldi aren't the best quality, as remarked by Aldi shoppers on Reddit.
3. Free range eggs
Most of the words on a carton of eggs refer to how the chickens are raised and fed. You'll quickly find that different egg types come at vastly different price points, with more expensive eggs typically coming from chickens with more expensive lifestyles. Luckily, Aldi offers a competitive price for free-range, Grade A eggs. They provide an attractive price point of 31 cents per egg, making them an appealing option for budget-conscious shoppers wanting a higher-quality egg option.
Walmart and Kroger's free-range eggs made it into the comparison for this product. Walmart provides plenty of free-range, Grade A, brown eggs – and while they're usually an affordable option — the price isn't as tempting as Aldi's. When comparing with Kroger's free-range, Grade A, brown eggs, you'll also find the price at Aldi is a few cents better per egg.
Remember that when comparing egg prices, it's important to consider the same egg type against the same egg type, otherwise you won't be matching up the same quality product and you may not be satisfied with your final purchase. Aldi's free-range, Grade A, brown eggs are $3.75 per dozen, making it the most cost-effective choice for that type of egg.
4. Butter
Butter is another one of those fundamental ingredients that practically everyone keeps in their fridge (except vegan shoppers, of course). You will find butter in all types of dinner and dessert recipes, but it's also one of the best toppings for a slice of toast. When it comes to finding the best deal on butter, Aldi comes in first place. Its Countryside Creamery Unsalted Butter offers the most budget-friendly price point at 16 cents per ounce.
When comparing this butter to Walmart brands, you may find attractive prices on the Great Value Sweet Cream Unsalted Butter, but even that budget-friendly price isn't as low as Aldi can go. Kroger also offers plenty of butter options but its store-brand unsalted butter isn't as affordable as Aldi's.
Keep in mind that while the butter at Aldi is the best price, that doesn't necessarily mean it has the best prices on all dairy products. If you're looking for ways to reduce the strain on your wallet, take advantage of its butter supply, but do a bit of research before choosing them for all your cheeses, milk, and yogurt purchases.
5. Gala apples
According to Healthline, eating more apples can help reduce your chances of needing to take prescription medication and lower your risk for many severe health conditions. Whether you're looking to add more fresh fruit to your diet to garner health benefits, or you want to cook up some delicious applesauce, you definitely need to know where to find the cheapest apples. Thankfully, Aldi's reputation for affordability extends to its fresh produce, and its apples, in particular, stand out as a cost-effective option.
While you certainly can hunt down your favorite type of apple and pay whatever price is presented, Aldi's Gala apples are where you should stock up if you're hoping to keep to a budget. Its price of $2.19 for a 3-pound bag is going to be hard for your wallet to argue with. Walmart certainly provides some great pricing for fresh Gala apples, but even its best prices don't compare to Aldi's. Additionally, Kroger features its own selection of Gala apples and while seasonal sales may create more competition, regular Aldi apple prices are the lowest around.
6. Fresh spinach
Spinach is known for providing an array of health benefits. According to Healthline, this leafy green is great for its antioxidant properties, which combat stress and inflammation in the body, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Spinach is also an excellent source of dietary fiber, which can help promote healthy digestion.
While you may be feeling intimidated by grocery prices, don't let the rising costs convince you that healthy ingredients are out of your budget. Aldi's devotion to affordability encompasses a bountiful selection of fresh produce, including leafy greens like spinach. While your local farmer's market or the sale selection at your neighborhood grocery store might be able to compete on occasion, $1.65 for an 8-ounce package.
Walmart also offers its own array of spinach deals, including its Marketside Fresh Spinach and Kroger also provides a generous supply of fresh spinach. Neither of these product prices nor quality makes them a reliably better choice than Aldi. Always make sure you check over each bag before you purchase spinach anywhere to ensure freshness. Nobody wants to purchase a bag of already-wilting greens.
7. Ground beef
Ground beef holds a valuable space in many kitchens, largely because it's a cornerstone ingredient for wonderful recipes across a wide range of cuisines. For budget-conscious shoppers looking to replicate yummy meals, choosing this ingredient is dependent on its ability to find an affordable deal. Thankfully, Aldi extends its budget-conscious pricing to the ground beef section of its meat department. Whether you're venturing into the store in person or virtually browsing through Instacart, Aldi invites you to take advantage of its low ground beef pricing at $4.19 per pound.
As with many other items on this list, local sales and price fluctuations may change the cheapest price for you. Walmart also presents a healthy lineup of ground beef. Walmart's 80% Lean 20% Fat Ground Beef is often a good option, but it doesn't often beat Aldi's low price. Kroger also has some affordable prices with its 80/20 Lean Ground Beef, but while this is a contender in terms of quality, it rarely comes in first place for price.
It's also important to note that different fat percentages in your ground beef products have a big influence on the final price. Typically, the lower the fat content in ground beef, the pricier the package. If you're looking to save on your grocery bill, lean towards 80/20.
8. Organic chicken broth
You never know when you'll next need some chicken broth. Not only is this a great product to keep in your pantry during soup season, but it's also a delicious way to make rice throughout the year, and it's a great ingredient to add to some slow cooker recipes. Aldi presents an enticing choice for shoppers seeking organic chicken broth. Its pricing for this product underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering cost-effective products at 6 cents per ounce.
If you're not sure how good of a price that is, you can always check at Walmart or Kroger for a good comparison. Walmart offers its enticing Great Value Organic Chicken Broth, but even though this is a contender in terms of affordability, it's not a winner when you check per-ounce pricing. Kroger makes its mark with Simple Truth Organic Low-Sodium Free-Range Chicken Broth, but Aldi still undercuts them in price.
If you're curious why the price difference in Aldi's broths is so substantial compared to other broths, it may help to consider some reviews. Reddit has a long list of satisfied customer reviews, but there are still some consumers who believe the taste and quality of the broth leave room for improvement. Make sure to consider your main priority — flavor or price — to determine if this is a worthwhile product for your budget.
9. Dark chocolate-covered almonds
For those with a sweet tooth, Aldi provides an appealing selection of quality chocolates at an affordable price. Its dark chocolate-covered almonds are a particularly good deal. Aldi offers competitively priced dark chocolate-covered almonds, which can be found in-store and on Instacart.
While these may not always provide the most luxurious chocolate experience, they are well-regarded for their value. At 40 cents per ounce, this will satisfy your chocolate cravings without breaking the bank. Keep in mind that Aldi has plenty of other options for chocolate lovers. You can find plenty of delicious chocolates at Aldi for as little as $2 per 4.4 ounces.
It's worth noting that Walmart also has a selection of dark chocolate-covered almonds. Kroger gets in on the deals, too, with its pre-packaged bulk dark chocolate-covered almonds. However, Aldi comes in with a lower price, so go with its brand if you're looking to make your dollar go farther.
10. Trash bags
Trash bags are unsung heroes of cleanliness and organization in our daily lives. They truly play an indispensable role in every household. If you find it hard to splurge on an item you're just going to throw away, however, then you'll be happy to know that Aldi provides plenty of affordable trash bags. At Aldi stores or on Instacart, you can snag a box of 80 13-gallon trash bags for $7.15, which works out to 9 cents per bag.
When compared to Walmart where there are certainly plenty of trash bag options to choose from, the cheapest option is the Great Value 13-Gallon Drawstring Tall Trash Bags. Kroger offers a fragrant choice with its Kroger Clean Linen Scent Tall Drawstring Trash Bags. While there are attractive features to both of these other brands, Aldi trash bags beat them when it comes to the price tag.
Keep in mind that the path to frugality might not always be the smoothest. Aldi's trash bags may be gentle on your wallet, but they don't exhibit the same durability as their pricier counterparts. They tend to split more easily than some of the competition. If cheap is your main objective, they're a great selection. If you want fancy drawstrings and durable seams, you're better off paying extra for trash bags of a different brand.
11. Dish soap
Dish soap is a kitchen essential, and finding a cost-effective yet quality solution is paramount for efficient, budget-friendly cleaning. While it might not be the most exciting item to purchase from the grocery store, you can trust you're making the best decision for your wallet when you pick up some dish soap at Aldi.
If you're looking for a way to maintain the effectiveness of your dish soap without inflating the price tag, Aldi offers a compelling option for dish soap at just 7 cents per ounce. This product ensures that all customers can tackle their dirty dishes without compromising on quality or straining their grocery budget.
Obviously, dish soap isn't in short supply and you can find plenty of affordable brands at practically any store. Walmart provides a budget-friendly option such as Palmolive Ultra Oxy Power Degreaser Liquid Dish Soap and Kroger has its own line of dish soaps. Neither of these beat Aldi dish soap prices and all of the brands are fairly comparable in terms of quality.
12. Cranberries
Cranberries are not only a delicious and versatile addition to various dishes, but they also offer a range of nutritional benefits. According to Healthline, these little red berries are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and health advantages, making them an excellent purchase for both culinary and dietary purposes. Using cranberries in your recipes can be an exciting and tasty endeavor. From cranberry sauces to baked goods and salads, these little berries can add a burst of tartness and color to your dishes. There are so many creative ways to use them.
If you're looking to buy fresh cranberries, you can find them at your nearby Aldi, Walmart, and Kroger. As with all the other items on this list, Aldi's selection tends to be the most affordable by far at 8 cents per ounce. Both Walmart and Kroger offer fresh cranberries as well, but even the low pricing of these businesses doesn't beat Aldi's.
Incorporating cranberries into your diet not only adds a delightful twist to your meals but also contributes to your overall well-being. So, whether you're making cranberry relish, muffins, or a tangy salad, don't hesitate to explore the world of cranberries and discover their wonderful versatility in your culinary adventures.
13. Caesar salad kits
Eating a salad not only tantalizes your taste buds but also brings several health benefits that can improve your overall well-being. According to Healthline, salads are a quick and easy way to boost gut, heart, and skin health. Caesar salads are a delightful mix of crisp greens, flavorful dressings, and various toppings like croutons and Parmesan cheese. Research published by Colorado State University revealed that leafy green salads are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them a fantastic meal choice. Caesar salad kits make incorporating this nutritious option into your diet easier than ever.
You can easily find Caesar salad kits at various grocery stores, including Aldi, Walmart, and Kroger. If you want the most affordable option, however, then you definitely want to check out your local Aldi for a Caesar salad kit at 30 cents per ounce. While Walmart features the Marketside Caesar Salad Kit and Kroger provides the Taylor Farms Ultimate Caesar Salad Kit, neither of them can quite compete with the low pricing provided at Aldi.
Enjoying a Caesar salad is not just about savoring a delicious meal; it's also an easy way to nourish your body and boost your health. So, consider incorporating these convenient salad kits into your routine to enjoy the numerous benefits that they offer for your gut, heart, and skin health.