How Long Fresh Shrimp Lasts In The Fridge And When To Toss It Out

A classic addition to any cocktail party, shrimp can be hard to resist. A cold bite of sea flavor mixed with tangy sauce is incomparable to any other appetizer. But shrimp can also be insidious. All it takes is a couple of hours in the wrong temperature and your splendid shrimp recipe can go from a refreshing treat to a disastrous mistake. Shrimp only lasts so long in the fridge. And while it is true that the cooked variety has a little bit longer of a shelf-life, you don't want to be taking any chances.

According to the USDA, fresh, raw shrimp can only be refrigerated for up to two days. After this point, any type of shellfish should be cooked or frozen to avoid the growth of bacteria. Freezing fresh shrimp is the safest way to maintain the integrity of the meat, especially if you aren't sure when you will be able to cook it. After the shrimp is cooked, it can last three or four days in the refrigerator. However, you still want to pay attention to the signs of bacteria growth and ensure you can identify when shrimp has exceeded its use.