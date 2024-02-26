Here's Why People Grill Salmon On Cedar Planks

Grilling on a plank is not just an alternative method for cooking a favorite, but one that offers many benefits. For those who enjoy the luxury of smoked salmon, you don't need to buy a smoker. If you have a grill and cedar plank, you can get the same result without fancy and expensive equipment. The plank causes smoke to rise around the fish, creating delicious flavors.

There is also no need to flip the salmon when cooking it this way because the heat and smoke are dispensed evenly. This technique also keeps the fish nice and moist as the plank infuses the meat with the essence of the wood.

Cedar planks also excel when it comes to presentation. Ditch your boring old sheet pan or air fryer and instead go with the grill. After cooking the salmon on the cedar plank, it can also double as a serving platter. You can maintain that rustic look by serving your guests right off the plank. Just make sure to take it off the coals or gas grill safely without burning yourself. Clean-up will also be a breeze. You don't have to scrape off the grill as all the fat is sequestered on the wooden board.