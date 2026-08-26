8 Foods Beloved By Dolly Parton

The late Dolly Parton left an indelible mark on music, pop culture, philanthropy, and much more. But in addition to her extensive songwriting catalog, theme park, and successful childhood literacy initiatives, she also loved a good plate of food. Dolly preferred simple dishes with big flavors, like those among her baking mix lineup. Her favorite foods weren't too dissimilar.

Born into a one-bedroom cabin in east Tennessee, many of Parton's most beloved foods were also Southern classics. These included mainstays like chicken and dumplings, biscuits and gravy, and cornbread (with her own recipe, of course.) But Parton's go-tos also covered desserts, like widely popular banana pudding and the lesser-appreciated butterscotch pie.

Parton's favorite foods weren't strictly limited to Southern classics. Some of her most regularly eaten foods were mainstays across many different cuisines, like a simple plate of scrambled eggs for breakfast or a baked potato for potentially any meal. Because she didn't like any pretentiousness with her food, it makes sense that her favorite fast food was perhaps the least self-important of them all.