Dolly Parton's Favorite Dessert Is A Southern Classic

The story behind Parton's love for classic banana pudding is a very loving and nostalgic one. As a large family, the Partons would often struggle to make ends meet. This would be most evident at mealtimes. However, they had a neighbor who ran a store nearby and he would always tell Parton's mother when the banana stock was about to go bad so she could buy some at a discounted rate. Those days were cherished by the Partons because they would get their mother's delicious homemade banana pudding for dessert.

Dolly Parton's love for this classic Southern dessert led her to include it on the menu of Aunt Granny's restaurant in her Dollywood theme park located in Tennessee. It has been a firm favorite of patrons there ever since it opened. She also included its recipe in the cookbook she released in 2006 called Dolly's Dixie Fixin's, which is now out of print.

All you need to recreate her version of banana pudding are bananas, flour, eggs, milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla. However, Parton believed her mother's banana pudding was the best because the milk and eggs used were always the most fresh, as they came straight from their farm.