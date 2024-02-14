Dolly Parton's Duncan Hines Baking Mixes Review: There Were Both Hits And Misses

Most recognize Dolly Parton as a global music and film icon and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Her talents extend beyond the entertainment realm and into the culinary one. She recently entered into a multi-year, multi-category partnership with Conagra Brands to produce a new retail product line of Southern comfort-inspired foods.

One category of products included in this partnership is a rockin' new baking collection developed in conjunction with Duncan Hines, with which she's previously released several cake mixes and frostings. The new baking mixes include chocolate and yellow cakes, blueberry muffins, cinnamon crumb cake, banana nut muffins, and buttermilk pancake varieties. These mixes come together quickly with just a few supplemental ingredients for delicious desserts, snacks, and breakfasts that will have the whole family exclaiming, "Yee-haw."

I had the opportunity to test out five of the new Duncan Hines & Dolly Parton baking mixes. In evaluating them, I baked each one according to the packaging directions. I then assessed their aroma, texture, and flavor based on my experience as a professional chef and baker. Read on for my full review of Dolly Parton's latest lineup of baking mixes.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.