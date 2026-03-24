Whip Up Dolly Parton's Cornbread With 3 Southern Staples And A Skillet

Dolly Parton's Southern roots really shine through in her cooking. Her favorite dessert is the Southern classic, banana pudding, and when it comes to side dishes, cornbread is at the top of the list. This quick bread, which is traditionally made in a skillet, has an origin story that begins with the Native Americans. It was initially just cornmeal and water that were baked into a bread that didn't taste anything like the cornbread recipes of today. However, this staple has come a long way, and when the "Jolene" singer-songwriter makes her version of this classic, she keeps it simple. Dolly only uses three ingredients: Self-rising coarse cornmeal, buttermilk, bacon drippings, and a little salt and pepper.

A recipe doesn't get much easier. While many will say the bacon drippings provide the secret sauce for this recipe, the cornmeal Dolly uses is equally important. The consistency of this bread is part of the experience. If you are using a fine cornmeal to make yours, you are missing out. For this reason, the singer-songwriter favors Martha White or White Lilly self-rising cornmeal because of its grainy texture. This will give you that crumbly golden crust that is not only synonymous with this bread, but will make you want to sink your teeth into it.