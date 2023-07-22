The Paper Towel Hack That'll Give You A Perfectly Baked Potato In A Flash
Who doesn't love a classic baked potato? While it's often preferable to make your baked potato in the oven, those of us in a hurry have found that using your microwave can often work just as well.
Which is why the tip of wrapping your potato in a wet paper towel before popping it in the microwave is so handy. This is a hack that has been making the rounds for a while, but still seems to miss a good portion of the potato-nuking public. It goes like this: before the potato goes in the microwave, run a paper towel under the tap until it is completely wet but not falling apart, then wrap it around the potato.
The rest of the process -– both before and after -– is pretty much the same. Wash the potato, puncture it with a fork a few times, then after wrapping it in the wet paper towel, microwave it for about five to six minutes. Naturally, times may vary given the strength of the microwave, how big of a potato you have to cook, and how soft you like your finished potato. Then slice it open, let it cool a bit, and serve with whatever toppings –- butter, sour cream, chives, or anything else –- and enjoy.
A steamed potato?
Dampening the paper towel before wrapping it around the potato ensures that the moisture is evenly distributed around and throughout the potato as it cooks in the microwave. It serves the same purpose as tin foil in the oven: essentially trapping moisture, heating it and turning it into steam, and circulating through the potato, cooking and softening it. You should not put tin foil, or any metal for that matter, in the microwave.
But if you think that this technically makes it a steamed potato rather than a baked potato, you're absolutely on the mark. In fact that's also technically what the foil wrapped baked potato, so common in restaurants, is. It's also why some baked potato aficionados warn against using foil, to say nothing of microwaves and paper towels.
"Wrapping a potato in foil prior to baking traps the potato's natural moisture, steaming instead of baking it," reads a post on the Idaho Potatoes website. "This results [in] a soggy baked potato, not the light fluffy Idaho Baker that most people prefer." The post also claims that foil slows down rather than speeds up baking time.
But what about the crispy skin?
Many recipes suggest simply skipping any wrapping -– be it foil or paper -– around the potato while it cooks. Rather, they suggest simply putting the potato, oiled and salted in seasoned, directly in the oven on a baking pan. As described above, this results in a fluffier inside, and, also, a crispy skin, which for many diners is a must-have for a baked potato.
Still, getting that crispy skin while making a baked potato with the microwave isn't entirely impossible. After microwaving the potato, coat it with oil and salt, and then pop it into the oven for about ten minutes.
Granted, it might be a bit too much of a hassle to move the potato from the microwave to the oven, but in the long run you still end up saving a lot of time. Making a baked potato in the oven can take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. Even with moving the potato from the microwave to the oven, we are still only talking about a total cook time of 15 minutes. And don't forget the damp paper towel.