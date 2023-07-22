The Paper Towel Hack That'll Give You A Perfectly Baked Potato In A Flash

Who doesn't love a classic baked potato? While it's often preferable to make your baked potato in the oven, those of us in a hurry have found that using your microwave can often work just as well.

Which is why the tip of wrapping your potato in a wet paper towel before popping it in the microwave is so handy. This is a hack that has been making the rounds for a while, but still seems to miss a good portion of the potato-nuking public. It goes like this: before the potato goes in the microwave, run a paper towel under the tap until it is completely wet but not falling apart, then wrap it around the potato.

The rest of the process -– both before and after -– is pretty much the same. Wash the potato, puncture it with a fork a few times, then after wrapping it in the wet paper towel, microwave it for about five to six minutes. Naturally, times may vary given the strength of the microwave, how big of a potato you have to cook, and how soft you like your finished potato. Then slice it open, let it cool a bit, and serve with whatever toppings –- butter, sour cream, chives, or anything else –- and enjoy.