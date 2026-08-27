12 Best-Selling Pyrex Products To Look For On Amazon
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Established in 1913, Pyrex quickly became one of the leading kitchen brands for home cooks by the 1920s. Much of its early cookware is coveted by collectors who use the products' stamps to authenticate vintage Pyrex pieces. Today, the brand's modern prepware and bakeware is still a top choice, even among some celebrity chefs like Ina Garten. Whether you're looking for kitchenware for the first time or you need to replace worn pieces, the best-selling Pyrex products on Amazon are a great place to start.
From iconic measuring cups and mixing bowls to baking dishes and storage containers, Amazon has a variety of Pyrex must-haves for all of your kitchen needs. We have looked through the best-selling products and skipped the myriad of replacement lids to provide a curated, useful assortment of items. Along with selling hundreds to more than 10,000 units in the last month, these products are also highly rated by customers, including custard cups and cold/hot packs. While the typical prices are listed for each item or set and are accurate as of the time of writing, understand that prices can vary depending on availability, the seller, and seasonal sale periods.
Pyrex Essentials glass measuring cups
One of the most tried-and-true pieces of Pyrex that you can get is the glass measuring cup, which is why it's part of the brand's Essentials line. Featuring 1-, 2-, and 4-cup capacities, this three-piece set is made with durable tempered glass and easy-to-read, red measurement markings. Our resident baker even recommends this set to avoid one of the common mistakes everyone makes with butter cake: not measuring the liquid ingredients carefully.
The set of three Pyrex Essentials glass measuring cups is on Amazon for $25.99.
Pyrex Essentials glass mixing bowls
Also part of the Essentials line, these Pyrex bowls are ideal for mixing the ingredients that you measured with the aforementioned measuring cups. They're made with tempered glass, so you can use them for recipes that call for freezer chilling, microwave warming, and even baking ingredients in a preheated oven. Each with a capacity of 1, 1.5, and 2.5 quarts, these three bowls also neatly nest into each other to save storage space.
The set of three Pyrex Essentials glass mixing bowls is $17.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex Deep glass baking dish with lid
A 9-by-13-inch baking dish is an essential kitchen tool because it's so versatile. You can use it to make casseroles, bread pudding, cobblers, lasagna, sheet cakes, and even small roasts. While typical dishes like this are closer to 2 inches deep, this one from the Pyrex Deep line is 3 inches deep, increasing the capacity from the typical 3 quarts to 4.5 quarts. It also comes with a bold, teal-colored lid to make transport and leftover storage a breeze.
The 9-by-13-by-3-inch Pyrex Deep glass baking dish with lid is on Amazon for $24.99.
Pyrex Simply Store glass food storage containers
When you have less than a casserole-sized amount of food to store in your refrigerator, these glass storage containers from Pyrex's Simply Store line may be just what you need. Each tempered glass container has a capacity of 2, 4, or 7 cups and comes with a leak-resistant, BPA-free navy blue lid that snaps on and is also microwave safe. Because of that, they're also perfect for prepping meals and taking them on the go.
The set of three Pyrex Simply Store glass food storage containers with lids is $17.80 on Amazon.
Pyrex glass fluted rim pie dish
A dish with a fluted rim may not be essential for making a pie, but it's a fantastic guide for creating that decorative aesthetic in the crust (not to mention that it makes the dish itself look pretty, too). This 9.5-by-1.6-inch tempered glass dish from Pyrex is a classic. Capable of withstanding oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, you can use it to bake everything from a bacon and cheddar quiche to a chicken pot pie.
The Pyrex glass fluted rim pie dish is on Amazon for $18.99.
Pyrex custard cup set
It might sound silly to get specific dishes for serving custard, but this set of Pyrex cups can be used for much more — appetizers, condiments, side dishes, and toppings for all kinds of dishes, from ice cream to tacos. Since they're made of tempered glass, you can use the cups for warming dip in the microwave and freezing cold treats without worrying about them staining, warping, or leaching chemicals or odors into your food.
The Pyrex custard cup set of four 6-ounce cups is $25.09 on Amazon, while a 10-ounce option is also available.
Pyrex Portables large cold/hot packs
Cold and hot packs might be the last thing that comes to mind when you're looking at Pyrex products, but these Portables large packs are a best-selling item on Amazon. They can be frozen or microwave heated repeatedly. Use them in everything from lunch bags to coolers to keep on-the-go foods cold for about five hours or hot for about two hours (per customer reviews).
A set of two Pyrex Portables large cold/hot packs is on Amazon for $19.98.
Pyrex ceramic bakeware dishes set
In spring 2026, Pyrex launched a new line of ceramic bakeware, and this set of three rectangular casserole dishes — which have 2-, 3-, and 4-quart capacities — has been a best-seller. The nestable pieces have nonstick glazed interiors and hand-brushed exteriors. Just keep in mind that soaking is the mistake to avoid when cleaning ceramic Pyrex dishes because the glaze or surface may develop crazing (tiny cracks) when it's heated later.
While you can buy each piece individually, the Pyrex ceramic bakeware set of three dishes is $66.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex Colors sculpted and tinted mixing bowls with lids
Collectors generally seek out vintage Pyrex for its beautiful patterns. While the brand doesn't do much in the way of patterns now, its Colors line offers fresh pops of pigment for your kitchen and table. This three-pack set of sculpted glass mixing bowls is a popular option. It features a blue 4.5-quart, a green 2.3-quart, and your choice of either a yellow or pink 1.3-quart bowl, and each comes with a matching lid.
The set of three Pyrex Colors sculpted and tinted mixing bowls with lids is on Amazon for $34.99.
Pyrex Freshlock glass food storage containers
If you're looking for the best freezer containers that won't ruin your leftovers, Pyrex has you covered with its line of Freshlock products. The locking tabs on each side of the lids make them airtight and leak-proof, making these stand out from the brand's other storage options. Plus, the Write + Erase labels on the lids allow you to mark what's inside and when you made it for easy reference later.
Among these containers in various capacities and shapes, the set of five 4-cup Pyrex Freshlock glass food storage containers is $38.99 on Amazon.
Pyrex Simply Store 11-cup glass food storage container
Sometimes, it's hard to make small amounts of food for just a couple of people, especially if you're used to cooking for an army. For instance, let's say that you have quite a bit left over from a classic lasagna recipe or slow cooker Mississippi pot roast. This extra-large food storage container should be able to hold it at 11.5 inches long, 9.75 inches wide, and 3.75 inches deep.
Alongside a smaller, 6-cup option for $12.43, the Pyrex Simply Store 11-cup glass food storage container is on Amazon for just $10.25.
Pyrex metal bakeware set
Metal bakeware is another new addition to the Pyrex lineup of products as of spring 2026, and it seems to be making a splash based on Amazon sales over the last month. With a nonstick silicone coating, the line includes popular sizes of cookie sheets and pans for making cakes, bread loaves, muffins, and pizzas. The modern, two-tone design features a gray color and either cerulean or sage on the bottom and silicone handles.
A couple sets of Pyrex metal bakeware are available with just three pieces, but the full eight-piece set is $89.99 on Amazon.