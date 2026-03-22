10 Best Freezer Containers That Won't Ruin Your Leftovers
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You know what the primary job of a freezer container is? To stop your food from deteriorating while it's sitting at subzero temperatures. So, why is it so difficult to find one that actually manages to achieve this? Freezer containers that are worth their salt can be tricky to come by, and more often than not, you end up with one that doesn't quite have the airtight seal it promises. This can be game over for your leftovers, with all of that delicious food you wanted to store for later consequently suffering from freezer burn and having to be thrown out.
However, there's hope on the horizon, guys. There are plenty of freezer containers out there that not only do what you need them to do properly, but vastly exceed customer expectations. Whether you like a rectangular box or a cylindrical jar, a glass container or a plastic one, a stackable vessel or a collapsible option, there's something out there for everyone. Plus, many of the best freezer containers out there are not nearly as expensive as you might think, and certainly not difficult to find. Let's level up your leftovers game.
Ball 16-ounce Wide-Mouth Glass Mason Jars
Mason jars can be used in loads of ways around the kitchen, and if you're not using them to freeze your leftovers yet, now is the time to start. Ball 16-ounce Wide-Mouth Glass Mason Jars are the perfect option if you're freezing liquid-based leftovers — whether you're stashing your soups, your stews, or your sauces, they'll do the job right. Although there's sometimes some hesitancy around freezing glass, Ball's mason jars are thick and sturdy, bearing no risk of breaking. Plus, their straight-sided shape means there are none of the risks that come with freezing items in standard, curved-shoulder mason jars. These jars are more likely to burst when liquids freeze and expand due to their restricted neck width. As long as you don't fill these all the way up to the top, leaving some room for the liquids to expand, you'll be just fine.
Where Ball's Wide-Mouth Glass Mason Jars really excel for leftovers is in how tight the seal is between the lid and the jar. Once these are screwed shut, they bear almost no risk of freezer burn. Throw in the fact that they stack for easy freezer organization, don't take up loads of space, are easy to wash, and above all, look good, and you've got yourself a winner. Plus, they won't cost you too much, either.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Plastic Food Storage Containers
When it comes to freezer containers, nobody's doing it like Rubbermaid. This food container brand's products are widely regarded as some of the best out there for your freezer, and its Brilliance Plastic Food Storage Containers are right at the front of the pack. With a 4.7 rating on Amazon out of almost 125,000 reviews — 84% of those giving it a full five stars — and placements on multiple lists and rankings discussing the best food storage containers, Rubbermaid's plastic version is quite simply a cut above the rest.
Why? Because it gets the job done, in every way you need it to. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Plastic Food Storage Container forms a truly airtight seal, which is crucial for preventing freezer burn. One customer even reported that their Rubbermaid Brilliance container stayed airtight when the container cracked, which is pretty impressive. The clear plastic means that you can see your leftovers easily (vital for not inadvertently starting to thaw the wrong thing), and you can also take the containers straight from the freezer and put them in the microwave. They wash easily, they're stain-resistant, and they're made from good-quality, sturdy plastic.
Anyday 2-Cup Glass Round Dishes
The best freezer containers are versatile: Not only will they keep your leftovers safe for months, but they can also function in ways you'd never even think of. That's exactly what Anyday 2-Cup Glass Round Dishes do. These containers are actually advertised as cookware, and when you're not storing your curries or stir-fries in them, you can use them to make your dinner in the microwave, using nothing but the power of steam.
That's all due to the combination of a vent and gasket in its design, which incidentally is also what makes it so perfect for leftovers storage. When you pop your leftover food in, the seal is completely airtight, so your food will keep for months in the freezer. Then, when you're ready to eat, you just have to pop the vent and put the container in the microwave, or even the oven; Anyday's heat-tolerant glass is sturdy enough to withstand whichever method you choose. Once you're done, you can put everything in the dishwasher, and it'll be ready to go again in no time. Oh, and we really do love a circular container. Doesn't it look nice compared to those boring rectangular boxes?
Pyrex Freshlock 10-piece Glass Storage Set
Pyrex, which is not the same as PYREX, is no stranger to the food storage world. With its Freshlock 10-Piece Glass Storage Set, it wields its signature glass for the good of your leftovers. With these containers, durability is the name of the game: They may not be the flashiest set out there, but their sturdiness gives you the peace of mind that they'll keep your leftovers safe.
The lids fit perfectly onto each Pyrex glass container, and when shut, there's no air getting in or out. The plastic lids that keep your food fresh also make labeling a breeze. Instead of having to stick paper labels on them (and risk the paper tearing off), you can use a dry-erase marker to label your leftovers — and then just wipe the lids clean once the box is empty again.
The robustness of these glass containers can easily withstand any knocks from items in your freezer, so you don't have to worry about breakage (although we'd obviously recommend not putting that to the test too much). We also love that this is a set that gives you options. You have plenty of different sizes to choose from, so you don't have to place a few spoonfuls of leftovers into a massive container and waste a load of space. They can also go straight from the freezer to the microwave with no issues. For customers, though, it's all about that seal. "Easy to open and close. 100% leakproof. I have frozen countless things in them with zero frost or freezer burn," said a reviewer on Amazon.
Thin Bins Collapsible Containers
Finding a place to properly store food containers is the bane of all our lives. Let's be honest: These things are bulky, and unless you have loads of cabinet space or the perfect set of stackable boxes, they often just end up being shoved awkwardly into a drawer or cabinet. Thin Bins Collapsible Containers aims to solve this problem, and they do it in style, while also giving you freezer boxes that will keep your leftovers nice and secure.
Available in both round and rectangular shapes, Thin Bins silicone containers flatten down to almost nothing — but when you need them to, they give you ample space for all your food. Their colorful design means they give your freezer a little bit of life, too. As for how they keep your food, the airtight vacuum seal that they create keeps anything from going bad or deteriorating from the chilly air in your freezer. Plus, while they're flexible, they're totally safe to pop in your microwave when you're ready to reheat your food. If you've got minimal kitchen cabinet space, these are for you.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers
Yep, that's right, people: We've included two Rubbermaid products on this list. What can we say? They really are just that good. Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers are, as the name suggests, the glass version of the plastic product of the same name, and like that one, they're exemplary at storing leftovers. Food professionals and customers alike rave about Rubbermaid's glass containers with such vigor that it's hard to ignore them, and they've remained a consistent product for years.
Perhaps the main advantage of Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers over their plastic counterpart is their added durability. You don't have to worry about them splitting in your freezer, nor do you have to worry about your food staining them. You also have the added benefit of being able to put these containers directly in the oven. All of this, plus its airtight seal, comes together in a product that people can't live without. "I'll never buy any other kind of storage containers," said an Amazon review. "If food storage could be luxurious, then these would be described as that." We don't need to be told twice.
Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Container Set
Do you ever wish that your food storage containers were just a bit more, well, aesthetically pleasing? Wouldn't you love it if they had a bit of flair to them, while still getting the job done? That's exactly what you'll get from the Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Set. These storage containers have a colorful, varied appearance that gives them just a touch more appeal, and when you're not using them, they stack together perfectly. No more clutter, no more mess, and a lot easier on the eye.
As for how they function in your freezer, well, you'll be pleased to hear that they get the job done with your leftovers. Joseph Joseph Nest Lock's claim of being leakproof isn't just a marketing tactic: These things actually do stop any moisture from getting out, and any air from getting in. The super-strong seal means you can store items that are more prone to being ruined by freezer burn, like meat, without any fear of that happening. Plus, you get 10 containers in each set, so you'll never want for options.
Snapware Total Solution Plastic Food Storage Containers
None of us want to spend the earth on purely functional items like storage containers, nor do we want to go for the cheapest option and end up with something that doesn't work. If you're faced with this conundrum, you need Snapware Total Solution Plastic Food Storage Containers. This 16-piece set of containers is perhaps the best budget set of food storage systems out there: It'll cost you well under $20, and for that price, you get eight containers and eight lids that create a genuinely airtight seal.
Snapware's containers are also surprisingly sturdy for their price, and can take a fair amount of knocking about with minimal risk of breakage. Seal-wise, you get a nice airtight join, so you don't have to worry about your leftovers leaking as they freeze or thaw. Don't just take our word for it, though. "The lids are easy to operate and seal completely. They have worked great in the freezer too," said a customer on Amazon. "I like them so much, I'm going to purchase the same ones in a larger size for different pastries." When a budget storage container is getting reviews like that, you know it's good.
Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags
Not everyone likes freezing leftovers in boxes, and not everyone wants to use jars. Some people require storage solutions that are just a bit more flexible — but they don't want to opt for reusable plastics. It's a fairly awkward middle ground, but somehow, Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags have managed to fill it. These structured bags have a flat bottom edge that allows you to stack them upright if necessary, or you can lay them on their side or bend them into whatever shape you want. Plus, they won't stick to your food, making retrieving frozen items a breeze.
That flexibility doesn't mean their ability to prevent leaks and air from getting inside is compromised, which is exactly what you need for leftovers. "These silicone baggies are fantastic at keeping freezer burn at bay," says a happy Amazon customer. "Their airtight seal locks in freshness, ensuring that my frozen fruits, vegetables, and leftovers remain just as tasty as the day I stored them. No more tossing out ice-encrusted food!" They're a little more expensive than other storage solutions, but you do get what you pay for here — stasher bags can last for years. Oh, and if that wasn't enough, you can even use these silicone bags to safely microwave your popcorn.
Souper Cubes Silicone Soup Freezer Molds
Freezing soup can be very, very annoying. If you only want to thaw one serving at a time, then you have to use individual plastic bags (which feels wasteful), buy tiny containers for each portion (which can cost a lot of money), or use one big container for a small amount of food (which is just silly). Souper Cubes Silicone Soup Freezer Molds allow you to avoid doing all these things. Souper Cubes containers are essentially large ice cube trays, in which you can freeze individual servings of your favorite comforting soup recipes, homemade stock, sauces, and drinks. Like ice cube trays, they take up little space – but they also come with an airtight lid that prevents your frozen food from suffering from freezer burn, and which allows them to stack on each other.
Souper Cubes are made from silicone, meaning that when you're ready to eat, you can just pop your serving right out. That said, they don't have that strong silicone smell that some food storage products have, so you don't have to worry about your food developing a weird scent. Once you've got through all of your leftovers, you can then throw your Souper Cubes straight into the dishwasher.