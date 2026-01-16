10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Butter Cake, According To A Baker

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a simple recipe to add to your baking arsenal, butter cake fits the bill. It's a delicious cake that can be dressed up in countless ways to create something new each time. For example, you can top it with traditional buttercream frosting or sour cream chocolate frosting. You can add baking chips, nuts, or fruits before mixing. You can even layer sweet jams or indulgent creams between your cake layers.

Of course, despite being incredibly simple, there are many people who struggle with perfecting their butter cake recipes. When I first started my bakery training decades ago, I struggled with perfecting butter cake, too — and with perfecting most things, in fact. But after my extensive training and more than a decade working professionally, I learned what mistakes I was making and how to fix them. Now, I'm going to share that with you so you can learn from my mistakes without having to figure it out for yourself the way I did. By the time we're done here today, you'll know exactly what you've been doing wrong and be well on the path to making delicious, professional-level butter cake!