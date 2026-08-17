Avoid This Mistake When Cleaning Ceramic Pyrex Dishes

Pyrex is a well-known brand of assorted kitchenware, built on the strength of its pioneering borosilicate glass cookware. The product line has expanded significantly since it was first born thanks to a frustrated home cook in the early 20th century, and as of 2004 includes non-glass materials like ceramics. The different materials have stricter care instructions than Pyrex's legendarily tough glass. Otherwise, it won't last.

There are a few reasons why you shouldn't soak ceramic Pyrex dishes before washing them. Soaking increases the chances that water will seep into the porous ceramic, especially if an unglazed bottom is also in liquid. Trapping any amount of moisture in the ceramic itself means it will expand into steam the next time the dish is heated, increasing the chances of crazing — hairline cracks that ruin enamel.

If you think you're in the clear by only soaking the inside of the dish, think again. Soaking itself is known to weaken glass cookware and dishware made by other companies, and Pyrex warns that applying heat after soaking a dish — for instance, hot water while scrubbing or using a dishwasher — increases the risk of crazing.