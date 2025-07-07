What To Look For When Authenticating Your Vintage Pyrex Pieces

Cookware has significantly evolved from the clay, stone, and copper pots and pans that ancient humans used. Through that evolution, tempered glass — such as those from popular brands like Pyrex and Anchor Hocking — has become the norm. The Pyrex line of baking dishes remains a favorite today, but it's the beautiful patterns on its bowls and casserole dishes that catch the eyes of both young and old generations. Whether your grandmother gave you vintage Pyrex kitchenware or you're looking for some to add to your collection, looking for the backstamp is the best way to authenticate it.

The Pyrex brand of heat-resistant glass ovenware was launched by Corning Glass Works (now Corning Incorporated) in 1915. According to "Pyrex by Corning: A Collector's Guide" by Marcia Buan Steinhauer and Susan Tobier Rogove, between that launch and 1965 alone, the glassmaker used more than 20 different backstamps (otherwise known as trademarks). Included in the backstamps are various combinations of letters — such as a CG monogram of Corning Glassworks, T.M. REG., and U.S. PAT. OFF. Also, the numbers on the bottom of your Pyrex refer to the model of your specific kitchenware and its pattern. The primary thing to look for that all of these and other vintage backstamps have in common, though, is the brand logo in all caps: PYREX.

When Corning Incorporated sold its housewares division Corning Consumer Products in 1998, new owner Borden — which rebranded as World Kitchen in 2000 but merged with Instant Pot to create Instant Brands in 2021 — adopted a lowercase logo for its backstamps: pyrex. Products made with this trademark are generally considered "new" versus "old."