5 Of The Best Modern Fridges You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying any major appliance is a big deal, but few more than a refrigerator. It's a modern essential that sees constant, daily use. It may be one worth splurging on if you have the money. If not, then find the best frugal option for quality and reliability.

There's a lot that goes into buying a fridge, and a lot of junk on the market, so it's important to whittle the competition down to the best. The following five refrigerators are some of the best on the market, each with their own noteworthy strengths. They span a considerable range of prices, from hundreds of dollars to the mid-thousands.

These leading refrigerators come in a variety of designs, from an elegant French door to the classic 20th century top-freezer design. Each one is a spacious option, some surprisingly so. Others make even better use of space with customizable interior storage.