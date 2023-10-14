The Freezer Tip For Preventing Ice From Smelling And Tasting Bad

The presence of smelly ice in a freshly made beverage can be a real deal-breaker. Whether it's a subtle hint of freezer burn or an overpowering odor tied to last night's leftovers, stinky ice can pretty quickly disrupt the balance of a cocktail or tarnish the purity of a glass of water with its stench and bad taste. The most common culprit of foul-smelling ice is improperly sealed food, which can emit gases that seep into the ice and transform the smell and taste.

The food in question doesn't have to be in the freezer either. That old lo mein sitting in the back of the refrigerator can just as quickly affect the taste of your ice thanks to the appliance's single evaporator. According to Consumer Reports, most fridges rely on a single evaporator to push air between the fresh food and freezer compartments, meaning that smells from the fridge can very easily infiltrate the freezer. The outlet's staffers even ran an experiment in which they filled the fresh-food compartment of the fridge with garlic and made a batch of ice. Sure enough, the cubes smelled and tasted garlicky.

To prevent contaminating your ice, be sure to regularly discard old food or leftovers, and store everything in airtight containers. Alternatively, you can also store your ice in a sealed container.