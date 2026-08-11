4 Grocery Store Brands That Reportedly Work With Taylor Farms

Cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to Taylor Farms has dominated the news for weeks, and it's not the first time cyclosporiasis has made headlines. In 1996, the cyclospora parasite was responsible for one of the biggest fruit and vegetable recalls in U.S. history, ultimately linked to raspberries from Guatemala. But this recall focuses on iceberg lettuce from a Mexican supplier to Taylor Farms, a produce giant that supplies to countless businesses — including some popular store brands.

The grocery chain-owned store brands that use Taylor Farms produce include several titans of the grocery industry. Walmart and Target are perhaps two of the biggest culprits, but Kroger is another massive grocer that sometimes brands Taylor Farms products as its own. Even Whole Foods is widely thought to utilize at least some produce from the embattled company.

It's important to note, however, that this does not mean all store-brand produce from these grocery chains is dangerous. Taylor Farms posted a list of recalled produce, which is exclusively assorted lettuce and bagged salad mixes. And since all affected products are well past their expiration dates, none should remain on shelves or in refrigerators even if the recall was somehow missed. That said, it's still helpful to know where this company's products can unexpectedly show up.