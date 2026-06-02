18 Grocery Chains That Are Actually Owned By Kroger

The Kroger brand grocery store chain is well known throughout the Midwest and much of the Southern United States. The popular grocery store was founded in 1883 by Bernard H. Kroger and B.A. Branagan. The first store in Cincinnati went by a different name until becoming Kroger Grocery and Baking Co. in 1902. It wouldn't be until the mid-1940s that the store would take its current name, "Kroger." Over the years, Kroger has expanded into a full-on grocery conglomerate and has brought many other grocery chains into its fold. You might not know that, besides the traditional Kroger stores, many other grocery chains across the country are actually part of the Kroger brand. Some of the chains you might recognize are QFC, Ralphs, King Soopers, Dillons, and Fred Meyer.

Kroger is not only the oldest grocery store brand in the U.S., but it has also quickly become one of the largest. While many of the chains Kroger owns vary by region, they all have one thing in common — the consistency of the Kroger business model. Each store carries the company's branded products, uses the same online and in-store services, and follows the standard of service set by the Kroger head office. The parent company believes it's important to maintain the familiar store names and look of each regional chain. While there are still states in the U.S. where you won't find a Kroger, you may be able to shop at one of its subsidiary grocery chains.