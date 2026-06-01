How Target's Grocery Department Is Changing In 2026

As soon as you see it, you probably recognize the red and white bullseye as Target's logo. Although the first store opened with it in 1962, the logo underwent a modernized redesign in 1968 and has remained largely unchanged ever since. The same isn't true for its store interiors, though, which is a good thing. Since 2000, Target has reinvented its fast, fun, and friendly atmosphere. It now focuses on style and design to deliver an elevated shopping experience while providing inspiration and value to customers. With the company being among the grocery chains expected to take over in 2026, loyal shoppers may be excited about the updates coming to its grocery department.

Many shoppers only supplement their regular grocery purchases with food and beverages from Target because the grocery section in most locations is too small to carry everything they need. Although the chain doesn't aim to be an everything grocer, customers may be able to get even more of what they need from the stores as the style and design are updated and the footprint of the grocery section expands over 2026 and beyond. With the expanded footprint, shoppers can expect to find more items that fall in line with wellness trends and an increased variety of products overall. Let's delve deeper into exactly what to expect from each of these Target grocery department changes.