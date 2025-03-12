The Biggest Grocery Chain In The US Probably Won't Come As A Surprise

When it comes to groceries in the U.S., no chain even comes close to Walmart. The Arkansas-based retail giant doesn't just top the charts — it leaves everyone else in the dust. With grocery sales alone surpassing the combined totals of Kroger, Safeway, and Supervalu, Walmart has claimed the crown of the food industry. Factor in its $648 billion in total revenue for fiscal year in 2024, making it the largest company in the world by that measure, and you're looking at a grocery operation that's tough to compete with.

Founded back in 1962, Walmart went from a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, to a retail empire with over 3,500 supercenters across the U.S. It's not just dominating groceries — it's everywhere. While online shopping and shifting customer habits have forced other retailers to scramble, Walmart's still standing tall, keeping its title as the go-to spot for low-cost essentials. And though it didn't make our list of the best grocery stores in America, Walmart's dominance in the market isn't something you can ignore.

So while Walmart might've failed in Germany, it still operates in 18 countries outside the U.S. and, in the U.S., its massive scale and pricing power have turned the basics — milk, bread, you name it — into a multi-billion-dollar business.