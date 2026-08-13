8 Unexpected Uses For Lemon Curd

Lemon curd has a lovely sweet and tart flavor that can brighten up cakes, donuts, cookies, eclairs, frostings, and, of course, lemon meringue pie effortlessly. That's exactly why some home bakers stock up on too many jars of store-bought lemon curd at once, or make a lot at home. But after a few days, they don't know what to do with all the excess. If you're one of those bakers and are caught in this pickle often, there's no need to fret because as a pastry chef with five years of experience and a diploma in Patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu, London, I have some solutions.

You can use that lemon curd in some unexpected ways — like adding it to desserts, cocktails, and a few savory dishes. I'll be sharing several ideas here, most of which have been tried and tested by me. But since I wanted to give you a variety of unexpected uses for lemon curd, I've also included a few clever takes I found online.