8 Unexpected Uses For Lemon Curd
Lemon curd has a lovely sweet and tart flavor that can brighten up cakes, donuts, cookies, eclairs, frostings, and, of course, lemon meringue pie effortlessly. That's exactly why some home bakers stock up on too many jars of store-bought lemon curd at once, or make a lot at home. But after a few days, they don't know what to do with all the excess. If you're one of those bakers and are caught in this pickle often, there's no need to fret because as a pastry chef with five years of experience and a diploma in Patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu, London, I have some solutions.
You can use that lemon curd in some unexpected ways — like adding it to desserts, cocktails, and a few savory dishes. I'll be sharing several ideas here, most of which have been tried and tested by me. But since I wanted to give you a variety of unexpected uses for lemon curd, I've also included a few clever takes I found online.
1. Prepare lemon flavored tiramisu
This is a fantastic way to use lemon curd and to give classic tiramisu a fresh, zesty spin. And if you're not a coffee lover, no worries, because there's no coffee — it's all lemon-based.
Start by dipping the ladyfingers in lemon syrup, which can be made by boiling equal quantities of water and sugar with some fresh lemon juice. Then, arrange them in a single layer in a large dish. If the ladyfingers are too soft, lay them out in the dish first and then brush them with lemon syrup so that they don't fall apart. After that, mix mascarpone with sugar, lemon zest, and heavy cream until you get medium peaks, and top the ladyfingers with it. Then, pipe lemon curd over this mixture. Repeat this until you reach the rim of the dish, making sure the mascarpone mix is on top. Let the tiramisu set in the refrigerator for a few hours, and top it with more curd and lemon zest before serving.
2. Turn it into a meat glaze
Being a pastry chef, I'm not much of a meat connoisseur. So, I was pleasantly surprised when I learned from multiple online platforms that lemon curd is the secret weapon for more flavorful meat. It makes for a great meat glaze because the sugar in it gives meat, fish, and poultry a caramelized crust, and the lemon juice helps tenderize them.
Just add salt and pepper to lemon curd, then brush fish or poultry with this glaze, and bake. Though these foods will turn out juicy, their flavor will be simple because the glaze doesn't have many seasonings in it. For a complex flavor, you can add extra ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and garlic to the glaze. If you're grilling pork, you'll have to take a slightly different approach. Start by spreading mustard on it, then top it with any seasoning of your choice, and grill it. Brush it with lemon curd in the last 30-60 minutes of cooking, depending on how thick the cut is, so the sugar in the curd doesn't burn due to excess heat.
3. Add it to bread pudding
Though bread pudding is rich, buttery, and delicious, its flavor starts getting too one-note after a while. Luckily, I found that adding lemon curd to it is an easy way to tackle this problem, as its tartness helps cut through that richness.
I usually spread lemon curd on thick slices of brioche bread, then arrange them in a baking dish, and pour custard all over them because that way, the curd is evenly distributed throughout the dessert. You can also upgrade your bread pudding further by using French toast instead of brioche. But I suggest not spreading lemon curd on the French toast, as the slices can tear if you apply too much pressure while doing so. Instead, lay them out in a deep baking dish in a single layer, then pipe lemon curd over them, top with more slices, and finally pour custard over everything.
You can also go for this method when using brioche bread slices. When baking the dessert, I recommend covering the dish with foil until it's halfway done because that's the best way to prevent a dry bread pudding. Remember to take the foil off later, so the top gets that crispy texture.
4. Whip up a variety of salad dressings
Lemon curd can give salad dressings acidity and sweetness, so it's only natural to add it to them. You can make a simple vinaigrette and a variety of creamy dressings with it. For the vinaigrette, just mix a bit with olive oil, salt, pepper, and extra vinegar if needed. Also add Worcestershire sauce if you'd like to give it a hint of umami, along with Dijon mustard for heat. This is the most basic recipe — you can try some ingredient swaps for an even better homemade vinaigrette, like using cashew milk instead of olive oil.
To make a creamy dressing, mix a couple of teaspoons of lemon curd with Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, or a combination of cream cheese and sour cream. Add your favorite fresh herbs and seasonings to the dressing, then use it as usual for any salad you like. Lemon curd's sweet and tangy flavor will counter the richness of the base and also gives it a creamier texture, thanks to all the butter and egg yolks in it.
5. Swap chocolate for lemon curd in s'mores
I'm all for regular s'mores, but there's nothing wrong with switching things up, right? And a nice way to shake up your s'mores game is with a little lemon curd. These s'mores will taste like mini lemon meringue pies, because once toasted, the marshmallows' texture will be similar to torched meringue. All you need to do is spread lemon curd on the graham crackers instead of placing a piece of chocolate on them, and then go about the rest of the process as usual.
If you believe chocolate is the most crucial ingredient in s'mores, here's some good news: You can still use it in this version. Go for white chocolate, because it doesn't have cocoa solids (unlike milk and dark chocolate) which can easily overpower lemon curd. You can also mix lemon curd with cream cheese and spread that on the graham crackers, or add toasted coconut flakes into the s'mores for a crunchy texture. Adding crushed fresh raspberries is also a tasty option if you'd like an extra tart flavor.
6. Give grilled cheese a sweet and tart twist
One of the most unexpected ways to upgrade your grilled cheese is with lemon curd. Though it might sound odd from the get-go, it's worth giving this idea a shot because the curd will give the sandwich a much-needed sweet and zesty kick that'll cut through the richness of the cheese. It's crucial to use the right kind of cheese, as many of them won't pair nicely with lemon curd — especially blue and aged cheeses.
Go for mild options like cream cheese, mild white cheddar, or brie. Usually, cream cheese and white cheddar can be used as-is along with lemon curd in your sandwich. Cream cheese won't melt like other cheeses, but will rather soften, so you won't get that cheese pull. While brie also works well with lemon curd, I suggest adding some blueberry compote to the grilled cheese as that will give it a fresher and more vibrant finish.
7. Make cocktails with it
Even though I'm not a cocktail expert, I wasn't surprised when I learned online that you can make them with lemon curd, because it has a vibrant kick that can elevate certain cocktails. And it pairs nicely with a bunch of spirits, so that's a plus.
You can mix lemon curd with an equal amount of vanilla vodka and a little lemon juice and call it a day. This cocktail will be on the sweeter side, but you can add more lemon juice to balance that. Not a fan of vodka? Then replace it with gin — that'll also work with lemon curd.
If you'd like to crank up your drink even more, make a lemon margarita cocktail or a lemon meringue pie cocktail. For the lemon margarita cocktail, whip the lemon curd with tequila, Cointreau, lemon juice, and ice until it turns smooth and creamy. Lastly, to prepare the lemon meringue pie cocktail, mix the curd with vodka, limoncello, and lemon juice. After that, prepare Swiss meringue, top the cocktail with it, and torch it. That said, you can skip all that if it seems too difficult, as the cocktail will taste just as delicious without the meringue.
8. Use it in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches deserve a pick-me-up once in a while. And one of the best ways to do that without changing it too much is to replace the usual jelly with lemon curd, because it has a similar spreadable consistency. Its citrusy flavor will also soften the richness of peanut butter without overpowering it.
You can upgrade this sandwich further in several ways if the combination of lemon curd and peanut butter seems too simple. Add banana slices or crushed fresh raspberries for a fruity finish. To give it a little more texture, use crunchy peanut butter instead of smooth. Alternatively, you can pair the smooth version with chopped candied or toasted peanuts, or granola. Last but not least, try playing around with the bread by using sourdough, brioche, or milk bread. These are just a few ways to give the sandwich a twist — feel free to experiment further so that you can come up with more unique flavor combinations.