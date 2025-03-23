16 Unexpected Ways To Upgrade Grilled Cheese

For many of us, a grilled cheese sandwich is as near as perfect a comfort food as it gets. Not only do they taste delicious, but there's a kind of nostalgia that comes with biting into crunchy bread and having melted cheese ooze out of it. As a professional chef and grilled cheese sandwich aficionado, I've eaten and prepared my fair share of these sandwiches over my lifetime and, while there's an art and science to making the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

From different ways of cooking them to various ingredients you can add to jazz up their texture, there are a number of surprising ways to give a grilled cheese sandwich a lift that will completely change your life. If this sounds hyperbolic, you haven't tried these hacks yet. You might never go back to your old ways of making this iconic sandwich again once you've tasted these new and improved variations on this classic.