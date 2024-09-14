The No. 1 Way To Prevent A Dry Bread Pudding

When made right, bread pudding is moist, flavorful, and comforting. However, if something goes wrong and you accidentally make a common bread pudding mistake, then you might end up with a dessert that is much too dry. Then, suddenly, bread pudding isn't so satisfying and delicious anymore. Luckily, there is one easy way to prevent this from happening: cover the bread pudding while it's baking.

Because bread pudding takes a good amount of time to cook fully (usually about 45 minutes), mostly due to the amount of eggs in the custard, the bread on top can easily overcook and dry out during the time in the oven. However, we don't want the bread pudding to come out undercooked, either, as a soggy center is just as bad as a burnt top (and many of us appreciate a slightly crisp upper layer).

The real trick is covering the bread pudding for about half of the cook time. This will ensure that the texture comes out perfectly moist — in other words, not too dry and not too runny. Cover the dish with foil before putting it in the oven, set a timer to go off at the halfway mark, then remove the foil for the remainder of the cook time. Voilà; you've pulled off one of the best ways to upgrade your bread pudding!