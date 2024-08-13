Your Jar Of Lemon Curd Is Your Secret Weapon For More Flavorful Meat

For your first time testing this trick, try seasoning your lemon curd with Dijon mustard for a sharp kick and adding minced garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Give it a taste and adjust with salt if necessary — that's your meat glaze done! This lemon curd glaze is super versatile, though. You can even try adding chili for a touch of heat (cayenne and paprika are both fine). If you like what you taste once you've given it a shot, feel free to experiment with other spices to see what suits your palate.

Once you have your glaze in hand, start cooking the meat and wait until it's just about finished. Then, take a brush and cover the exterior with a good amount of the glaze (you don't want to put the glaze on too early since the sugar could burn and turn the meat bitter). As the glaze caramelizes, the golden-colored coating will start to darken. Be on your toes for this part in case it starts to burn. If the glaze still looks beautifully golden when the meat finishes cooking, then you have a tasty meal coming your way.

Besides white meat like chicken, you can use the glaze for red meat (like ribs or tenderloin), seafood, and various veggies. Your imagination and appetite really are the only limits to what you can do with this ingredient — who said lemon curd is only for baking?