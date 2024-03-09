Instantly Upgrade Bread Pudding By Using French Toast

When you've got day-old bread lying around the house, bread pudding can be a great dish to whip up. It's often served as a tasty dessert, packed with milky sweetness and full of moisture. Now, if you love bread pudding and want an excuse to eat it for breakfast rather than after the main course, there might just be a way to do so — by making French toast bread pudding.

This casserole is made with the ingredients you'd usually find in French toast, including eggs, milk, and butter, and you can dress it up with whatever flavors you like. For instance, you could go for traditional sweet flavors, or you could opt for something savory if you prefer to start your morning with salt instead.

Best of all, the dish is easy to make and is ideal for prepping the night before you eat it, saving you time in the morning when you're ready to eat. The result is a versatile meal that's ideal for breaking out at your next brunch.