Shake Up Your S'mores Game With A Little Lemon Curd
S'mores are an iconic summer snack and one that's been around for quite some time. Ever since they were first notated back in 1927, people have been enjoying these tasty summer treats around the campfire.
While you're welcome to stick to the classic s'mores recipe that involves chocolate, two graham crackers, and a roasted marshmallow, you can also get a little bit creative. One way to do so is to swap out the chocolate in your s'more sandwich for lemon curd. Lemon curd, a dessert spread made of lemons, eggs, sugar, and butter, adds a citrusy kick to your s'mores and helps balance out the sweetness of the marshmallow.
Here's a quick rundown on how to make this twist on your classic s'mores recipe. Then, check out a couple of other fun s'mores recipes that you can try playing around with this summer and get inspired for your next camping trip.
How to make s'mores with lemon curd
Making lemon curd s'mores is incredibly easy. For this recipe, you'll need to grab one graham cracker, which you'll break in half, a jar of lemon curd, and a marshmallow. Start by roasting the marshmallow over a fire until it's golden on the outside.
If you're at home and don't have a fire, you can set your oven to broil, lay the marshmallow on a baking sheet, and toast it until it's golden brown. Then, remove the marshmallow from the oven, flip it over to the other side, and roast again until the other side is golden.
Once you've got a golden marshmallow, break the graham cracker in half and spread lemon curd on one side. Place the marshmallow on top and sandwich it between the other half of the graham cracker. If you want your s'more to be extra lemony, add additional lemon curd to the other half of the graham cracker before putting the sandwich together. Then, bite into your s'more and enjoy!
Other fun chocolate-free s'mores you can try
Just because the original s'mores recipe included chocolate doesn't mean that you have to make your s'mores that way. Besides lemon curd, there are tons of other fun substitutes that you can add to your s'mores to step up your game and give them a new flavor.
One yummy twist you can try is to use peanut butter instead of chocolate on your s'mores. For this recipe, spread peanut butter on half of your graham cracker. Then, roast your marshmallow as usual and sandwich it between the two graham cracker halves for a fluffernutter-type s'more. To give your s'mores even more flavor, add a few slices of banana to the sandwich, too!
Another s'more recipe you can try is to make cookie butter s'mores. To make these s'mores, break a graham cracker in half and spread cookie butter on one side. Then, roast your marshmallow and smack the whole thing together. For other fun twists, try swapping out the cookie butter for Nutella, butterscotch chips, or raspberry jam. Regardless of which you choose, you won't regret it!