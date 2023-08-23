Shake Up Your S'mores Game With A Little Lemon Curd

S'mores are an iconic summer snack and one that's been around for quite some time. Ever since they were first notated back in 1927, people have been enjoying these tasty summer treats around the campfire.

While you're welcome to stick to the classic s'mores recipe that involves chocolate, two graham crackers, and a roasted marshmallow, you can also get a little bit creative. One way to do so is to swap out the chocolate in your s'more sandwich for lemon curd. Lemon curd, a dessert spread made of lemons, eggs, sugar, and butter, adds a citrusy kick to your s'mores and helps balance out the sweetness of the marshmallow.

Here's a quick rundown on how to make this twist on your classic s'mores recipe. Then, check out a couple of other fun s'mores recipes that you can try playing around with this summer and get inspired for your next camping trip.