Try These Chef-Approved Ingredient Swaps For An Even Better Homemade Vinaigrette

As a chef who loves to cook, I've laid out some simple substitutions that are approachable and delicious to give your homemade vinaigrette a boost. Whether you're new to homemade vinaigrette or a well-seasoned pro, having a few tricks up your sleeve is well worth your while. Experimenting with switching out different ingredients in your recipes is a great way to make your cooking more flexible and keep things interesting on the plate.

Healthy and delicious, making dressing from scratch allows you to have complete control over the vinaigrette's ingredients and flavor profile. Vinaigrette recipes are often very simple, combining a mixture of vinegar (usually red wine, white wine, or balsamic), olive oil, dijon, garlic, and seasonings. That said, substituting some of these ingredients can be surprisingly delicious. The end result can be used to infuse a tangy punch of flavor into everything from salads and sandwiches to grilled meats and roasted vegetables.