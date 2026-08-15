12 Reasons Customers Say Chipotle Has Dipped In Quality

What happened to Chipotle? It's a question a lot of people have been asking recently. When it first arrived on the food scene in the '90s, it felt like a breath of fresh air: A fast-casual restaurant that championed quality and flavor, and one that gave customers a speedy meal that felt fresh and vibrant instead of processed and precooked. These winning factors set it up for enormous success and a portfolio of thousands of locations across the world. But recently, things have taken a turn for the worse, according to its customers. Chipotle is now regarded by some diners as one of the worst Mexican chain restaurants out there, and has been plagued by tepid feelings towards it for years.

So, where did it all go wrong? If the words of the people who eat there are anything to go by, it's been falling short in multiple areas lately. Its customers have noticed its food quality has declined across the board, with its meat, rice, and guac all called out for not being what they used to be. Its portions are also a constant source of annoyance and, for many, a sign that Chipotle's lost its spirit of generosity. That's if its restaurants have any of the items you want in the first place. Let's discuss why some people think Chipotle's not what it used to be.