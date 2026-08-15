12 Reasons Customers Say Chipotle Has Dipped In Quality
What happened to Chipotle? It's a question a lot of people have been asking recently. When it first arrived on the food scene in the '90s, it felt like a breath of fresh air: A fast-casual restaurant that championed quality and flavor, and one that gave customers a speedy meal that felt fresh and vibrant instead of processed and precooked. These winning factors set it up for enormous success and a portfolio of thousands of locations across the world. But recently, things have taken a turn for the worse, according to its customers. Chipotle is now regarded by some diners as one of the worst Mexican chain restaurants out there, and has been plagued by tepid feelings towards it for years.
So, where did it all go wrong? If the words of the people who eat there are anything to go by, it's been falling short in multiple areas lately. Its customers have noticed its food quality has declined across the board, with its meat, rice, and guac all called out for not being what they used to be. Its portions are also a constant source of annoyance and, for many, a sign that Chipotle's lost its spirit of generosity. That's if its restaurants have any of the items you want in the first place. Let's discuss why some people think Chipotle's not what it used to be.
1. It's lost its consistency
If a fast food or fast-casual chain can't give you the same experience every time, something's going wrong. The whole point of these restaurants is that they're dependable; they may not be the best food in the world, but you know what you're getting. Customers no longer feel that's the case at Chipotle, though. Its consistency is a big issue for its diners, who repeatedly flag it delivers a non-uniform experience — and honestly? It stresses people out.
The problem is you don't know what version of Chipotle you're going to get when you walk through its doors, and customers say that almost every factor involved is variable. Its service, its food quality, its portion sizes, and ultimately, the whole experience can vary hugely from visit to visit. While this might be expected if you're going to a local restaurant, for a huge chain, it makes you question why they can't quite get it right — particularly when you're paying way more than you would at a smaller-scale taco or burrito place. Many customers now feel it's not quite worth the risk.
2. Its portions have gotten smaller
It's no exaggeration to say Chipotle's portion sizes have been an issue for a while. In 2024, customers' frustrations bubbled over with the chain about the amount of food they were being served, leading to then-CEO Brian Niccol acknowledging that portions could vary from store to store. As a result, Niccol promised generosity would be at the forefront of the restaurant's mind going forward.
Cut to 2026, though, and customers still don't quite feel like this is apparent. Its patrons constantly note that its portions have gone downhill, and that they're being served tiny amounts of food. Some people even state they've opened up their burritos at home and weighed them to check whether they're being gaslit into thinking they've been given the right amount, only to find their food is indeed lacking.
Although some customers have said this is a particular problem with its online orders, it seems to be a frustration across the board, no matter what ordering style you're going for. Plus, Chipotle's not the cheapest fast-casual place around, folks: When you're paying a bit more for your food, you at least want it to fill you up, right?
3. Its meat quality is now poor
Chipotle's meat should be the star of the show for a lot of people. It's a shame its customers don't feel that's the case. In the last year or so, there's been a constant stream of complaints about the quality of its meat, with people feeling that, at times, it's inedible.
"The Chipotle near me had been great for years, but lately the meat (mainly steak) quality has gotten so bad that I can't even finish a bowl because it's so tough and dry," said one customer on Reddit, who went on to say they now largely refuse to go to the chain. It's not just the steak that's an issue, either: Its carne asada has been dubbed gristly by diners, while its chicken can be full of cartilage and fat, with no tenderness to speak of.
Sadly, this issue feels too widespread to ignore, and speaks to Chipotle's overall inconsistency. It also speaks to the potential feeling customers have that Chipotle's no longer worth the money. If you're paying top dollar for a burrito or a bowl (which offers more bang for your buck), and you end up with a big lump of gristle in it, you're hardly getting what you paid for.
4. Its service is slow
Chipotle is a fast-casual restaurant. Now, there's a big clue in that term, specifically in the first half of it: These types of eateries should be speedy, and Chipotle's service style lends itself to that. You watch your food get built in front of you, and this should ensure less friction between you and your meal — you don't have to wait around for the order to go through to the kitchen, for someone to pick it up, and for a chef to make it.
So why does everything take so long? A constant gripe from customers is that Chipotle's service is incredibly slow, with diners left waiting forever to get their orders. This isn't just due to the staff moving more slowly than customers might expect, but due to them prioritizing online orders over in-person ones, to online and app-based orders not being made until customers arrive in-store, and to food not being prepared by the time doors open. No matter the reason, things are taking longer than they should for a lot of people — and this is despite Chipotle committing to increasing its speed of service. Unfortunately, it doesn't feel like it's achieved that just yet.
5. Its guacamole isn't up to scratch
When you're paying several dollars for a scoop or two of guacamole, you'll want it to be pretty decent, right? Sadly, for a lot of customers, that's not the case at Chipotle. Its guacamole has emerged as a key indicator of the decline of the chain's quality, and the number of complaints about its flavor, texture, and appearance was pretty wild. If it's not grey, it's brown, or even black; if it's not old-looking, it tastes stale and gritty, and lacking in any freshness whatsoever. Chipotle's guacamole can also be non-uniform and unsightly – this dip isn't exactly meant to be the most attractive food around, but it should still have a sense of care about it, right?
It's notoriously difficult to retain the vibrant appearance of guacamole (even though there are plenty of ways to hack it), and perhaps Chipotle's customers are judging its appearance a little harshly. That said, its off-colored nature may well be an indicator that what its diners are getting hasn't been prepared fresh. For some, it reinforces the feeling that the chain no longer cares deeply about its core mission to deliver zingy, made-to-order, fresh food.
6. Its prices don't reflect the food you get
Few fast-food and fast-casual chains have been under as much scrutiny for rising prices as Chipotle. However, it's hard to escape the sense that its customers' feelings about the costs of their meals may well be justified. Chipotle diners increasingly feel they can no longer afford the food it serves, particularly when they consider the actual portions they get (which can be pretty small). Now, customers face paying well over $10 for even basic protein-based burritos or bowls, and two simple meals can clock in around $30 – and in some cases, way more.
What adds insult to injury is the fact that people feel its upper management is not addressing its prices enough. In February 2026, CEO Scott Boatwright faced criticism after seemingly suggesting the brand should lean into targeting customers who make more than $100,000 per year (via Fox Business), which gave the sense the brand was no longer overly concerned about affordability. When you pair this with its refusal to offer a dollar menu, it increasingly feels like a chain that's out of some people's pay grades.
7. Its restaurants don't feel clean and orderly
You may not expect a whole lot from a fast-casual meal, but you can at least expect the experience to be sanitary. However, Chipotle customers often feel you don't even get that. A common complaint about Chipotle (and an indicator of its standard slipping) is the cleanliness of its restaurants. "Are tables ever clean?" asked one customer on Reddit, who went on to recount their experience of finding every single table dirty in their local Chipotle. They're far from the only one to have this issue.
Chipotle staff have hit back at this accusation from customers, stating it's not necessarily their fault that its restaurants can get so dirty. Apparently, staffing issues and strict rules on when employees can leave the front line to clean up prevent them from being as tidy as they'd like. That said, this appears to be a chain-wide issue, and something Chipotle might want to address more directly before its customers feel it's not worth going altogether.
8. Its rice is crunchy
How hard is it to get rice right in a fast-casual Mexican chain? Apparently, if you're Chipotle, pretty hard. One of the biggest gripes people have with Chipotle is the quality of its rice, which is frequently found to be hard, crunchy, and lacking any appeal. Time and again, people state their rice is undercooked, to the point that they question whether they'll be able to eat it — or, indeed, whether it's been cooked in the first place.
It doesn't seem to matter whether you're ordering white rice or brown rice, either: Customers have experienced texture issues with both. To be reasonable to Chipotle employees, rice can dry out quickly, and it can be difficult to keep at its peak once you've cooked it, especially if it's sitting in an open, heated tub. However, if other chains can manage to get their rice right (and there are a lot of them, serving Mexican, Chinese, and other cuisines, that manage it), then it's unclear why Chipotle has such issues.
9. Its customer service experience has gotten worse
For the price customers pay at Chipotle, they can reasonably expect a pleasant, seamless experience at the restaurant. Increasingly, though, people feel as though that's out of the realm of possibility at the chain. Chipotle customers have complained again and again about their customer service experience, with employees deemed uncaring, rude, and defensive when things go wrong. One person on Reddit even recounted a story of a Chipotle employee lying about their experience in front of them in Spanish to their manager, unaware the customer could also speak the language.
When you try to lodge a complaint with its customer service avenues online, things don't get much better. Its chatbot, Pepper, is notoriously unhelpful, and customers find it's unable to resolve many issues effectively — and their other approaches to try and solve their problems via email or social media are ignored. For some, it's a clear sign Chipotle doesn't care about its customers, nor about them having a good time.
10. Its customers feel that the company doesn't understand them
While it might be unreasonable to expect a massive fast-casual chain to have a personal touch, you can at least expect it has your priorities as a customer (and a person) at the heart of what it's doing. Chipotle diners no longer feel that's the case, though. There's an increasing sense that Chipotle is content to make decisions that don't feel in the customers' best interests, and that business and profit are being prioritized over experience. Recent moves and moments from the company, like CEO Scott Boatwright calling its customers "users" (via Reddit) and its decision to expand into Mexico and away from its core base, have indicated to some that it's all about numbers.
As such, there's a gulf between what customers want and what Chipotle gives them — and some have argued the latter is no longer invested in understanding the former. "Chipotle doesn't need to do right by its customers in any objective sense; it merely needs to be a dining option that is no worse than its competitors," said one person on Reddit, who also said, "it aspires to see a shift in its customer base to ones who will tolerate increasingly worse standards of ingredient replenishment and service." This is an opinion, of course, not a fact — but it's not an uncommonly held belief.
11. Its restaurants are poorly stocked
When was the last time you stepped into a Chipotle and got exactly what you wanted? If it was recently, you might be one of the lucky ones. These days, a lot of people feel Chipotle is unable to keep its restaurants adequately replenished, and the restaurant has faced constant criticism for being out of stock of basic items. Whether you want meat, white rice, pico, corn, guacamole, vegetables, or ... anything, you might struggle to get it. "They are a restaurant [that] has about 15 ingredients. Why can they not keep them in stock?" asked one customer on Reddit.
To be honest, it's not an unreasonable question – and some employees have explained why there can be such big supply issues. Chipotle's commitment to freshness and preparing food daily can mean that ingredients run out of stock more quickly than at other restaurants. Others have argued that if you arrive at a later time, you should expect your Chipotle to not have certain items, as many other restaurants do. Having said this, though, some customers have noted that no matter what time they go, their local Chipotle can be lacking.
12. It can't get its tortilla chips right anymore
Chipotle makes its tortilla chips in-store, which should be laudable, particularly in a world of prepackaged conveniences. The problem, though, is that like so many other things when it comes to this chain, its customers feel its chips never quite hit the mark. Chipotle's tortilla chips are constantly criticized for their staleness, and if they're not chewy and lacking in crunch, they're flavorless. For some, it's a red flag: If Chipotle can't get this basic item right, what else is it missing along the way?
Some Chipotle employees have waded into the stale chips debate, stating they're more commonly undercooked — and that the chips have to be cooked in small batches, leading to people trying to overfill the fryers and rush things along. This certainly makes sense as an explanation, but it doesn't quite stop it from being annoying for customers. Plus, chips are kind of the entry point to the meal: If your first few bites are disappointing, it doesn't set the rest of the experience up to be a success, does it?