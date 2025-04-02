Customers Agree, These Are The Worst Mexican Chain Restaurants

For casual Mexican dining, customers hope to find bold flavors and hearty portions that are affordable, convenient, and consistent. Fortunately, the U.S. has lots to offer in the way of delicious Mexican food, but there are obvious differences in quality, taste, and authenticity according to customers online. Bland flavors, poor ingredient quality, high prices, and diminished portion sizes are the leading contributors for ranking poorly with fans of Mexican chain restaurants online.

While it's wonderful that you are able to order a burrito, taco, or enchilada almost anywhere in the country, most Mexican and Tex-Mex chains in the U.S. did not originate in Mexico, so these restaurants are not exactly known for authentic cuisine. Some chains are able to bridge the gap by offering a blend of quality, affordability, and convenience, but there are many chain restaurants that just fall short. Based on our research on customer sentiment online, these are some of the worst Mexican chain restaurants in the U.S. for food quality, portion sizes, and out of control pricing.