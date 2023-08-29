Is Chipotle Considered Fast Food Or Is It Something Else Entirely?

Few restaurant chains have as loyal a following as Chipotle. It's not hard to see why; with a number of meal formats that can be loaded up with exactly the ingredients you want, it's easy to get food that's tailored to your tastes. The internet has gone as far as making shirts that say, "I know guac is extra," a reference to the additional price of the topping, and even ordering the restaurant's catering service for meal prep. But how exactly is this restaurant chain classified? It certainly isn't a full-service sit-down restaurant with servers, but fast food doesn't sound right either; it positions itself as more elevated than Taco Bell. As it turns out, Chipotle is in a different restaurant category: fast-casual.

Fast-casual eateries are positioned in between fast food and full-service restaurants. In a nutshell, they entail ordering at a counter, but the food and atmosphere are generally regarded as higher quality than fast food, which is reflected in the menu pricing. With Chipotle's focus on natural, quality ingredients, it certainly seems to fit this description.