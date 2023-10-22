Keep Guacamole Green Way Longer With A Delicious Hack

Guacamole is one of those foods that goes well with everything. It can be a wonderful addition to fresh or cooked veggies, eggs, toast, burgers, pizza, or even desserts. If you love its flavor, you'll want to prepare it in batches and enjoy it over several days. But first, make sure you know how to make your guacamole last longer and preserve its vibrant green color.

This creamy dip will last three to four days in the refrigerator but may turn brown within hours. The main ingredient, avocado, contains enzymes that react with oxygen. These enzymes are released after you peel and cut the fruit, resulting in a mushy brown mess.

One way to keep your guacamole green is to cover it with salsa fresca, or pico de gallo. When you're ready to eat it, simply remove the pico de gallo or incorporate it into the mixture for extra flavor.