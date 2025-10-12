The Fast Food Chicken Chain That Sells Nearly $1 Million More Than Competitors

There are many fast-food chicken chains, and people have their favorite drive-thru poultry. If you ask them where to find quick chicken, many will point you in the direction of places like KFC, Popeye's, or some of the other joints we've included in this ultimate ranking of the best fried chicken chains. There's one name you'll hear more than others. It serves an average of 1,500 customers per day at its more than 3,000 restaurant locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada. When you want chicken, you go to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is a behemoth of a chicken chain that specializes in chicken strips, nuggets, and sandwiches that are so good they've inspired a copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich you can make at home. It's also the chicken chain with the highest average unit volume (AUV) in the industry, with $7.49 million AUVs for 3,109 locations. That's the amount sold per location across the chain –- and it's almost $1 million more than the restaurant that took second place, Raising Cane's with $6.56 million. Chick-fil-A also more than tripled the AUV of most of the other chicken chains, like Popeye's and KFC, with AUVs between $1 million and $1.99 million.