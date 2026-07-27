9 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In August 2026

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It may be about halfway through the summer season, but that isn't stopping grocers from releasing seasonal and new items. If you enjoyed the Sam's Club must-haves for July 2026 (like the Member's Mark smoked sausage and sushi platters), you might feel remiss if you don't check out what the warehouse retailer has in store (pun intended) for August 2026.

Even if you have go-to items when you shop at Sam's Club, it's often worth trying the new arrivals just to see if you can find a fresh favorite. This month, you're likely to see a slew of must-have dessert and snack options on the shelves, but there are a couple of savory items that are more than suitable for a late-summer backyard gathering too. Perhaps some of these should be added among the ranks of the best Sam's Club snacks of 2026 so far. Just keep in mind that the price provided for each item below can vary by location.