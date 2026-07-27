9 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In August 2026
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It may be about halfway through the summer season, but that isn't stopping grocers from releasing seasonal and new items. If you enjoyed the Sam's Club must-haves for July 2026 (like the Member's Mark smoked sausage and sushi platters), you might feel remiss if you don't check out what the warehouse retailer has in store (pun intended) for August 2026.
Even if you have go-to items when you shop at Sam's Club, it's often worth trying the new arrivals just to see if you can find a fresh favorite. This month, you're likely to see a slew of must-have dessert and snack options on the shelves, but there are a couple of savory items that are more than suitable for a late-summer backyard gathering too. Perhaps some of these should be added among the ranks of the best Sam's Club snacks of 2026 so far. Just keep in mind that the price provided for each item below can vary by location.
Member's Mark seasonal assorted cookie tray
Assorted cookie trays are among the best bakery treats at Sam's Club, and this seasonal Member's Mark option has a fantastic variety. It includes 12 cookies each of five decadent flavors — birthday cake shortbread, blueberry and creme, chocolate cherry, honey almond shortbread, and salted caramel cashew — for a total of 60 cookies. Best of all, they're freshly made in your local store's bakery.
Grab a tray of these Member's Mark seasonal assorted cookies for just $19.93 at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark salted caramel cookie thins
These Member's Mark salted caramel cookie thins may not be prepared fresh daily in the bakery, but they're made with all-natural flavors, real butter and eggs, and no artificial colors or preservatives. It looks like they're going to be a big hit, too, with one customer saying, "They have a light yet rich sea salt caramel flavor [and] it envelopes your taste buds from first bite to the last."
The 16-ounce bag of Member's Mark salted caramel cookie thins are at Sam's Club for $4.98.
Member's Mark freeze dried fruit variety pack
If you're looking for a guilt-free snack to take with you to the beach, picnics, or just while you're running errands, consider reaching for this variety pack of freeze dried fruit under the Member's Mark brand. You get five bags each of three flavors: apples, bananas, and strawberries. Those are the only ingredients (no added sugars here), but they pack a satisfying burst of flavor.
This variety pack of Member's Mark freeze dried fruit is $9.98 at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark hatch chile and pepper jack cheese chicken burgers
Try out something new for your next barbecue with these Member's Mark chicken burgers. Featuring hatch green chiles and pepper jack cheese with jalapeño peppers, these have a mild level of spice and Southwest-inspired flavor. Preparation for burgers, salads, or wraps is quick and convenient on the grill, stove, or in the air fryer or microwave since they come fully cooked.
The 10-pack of Member's Mark hatch chile and pepper jack cheese chicken burgers is at Sam's Club for just $14.46.
Summ! apple pie bites with caramel sauce
For 40 years, Summ! has been putting high-quality frozen Chinese delicacies in the frozen section of grocery stores, and its new apple pie bites with caramel sauce are currently exclusive to Sam's Club. These are a sweet twist on spring rolls and a miniature version of a customer favorite with no artificial colors or flavors. Each 24-count package is actually a twin pack of 12, so you can heat as many as you want in the air fryer.
Pick up the Summ! apple pie bites with caramel sauce for $8.87 at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark organic apple sauce pouches
These new pouches of organic apple sauce from Member's Mark might be the perfect snack to add to your kid's lunches or your own bag of road-trip snacks. Made with 100% fruit, each pouch contains 3.2 ounces of organic apple puree and organic lemon juice concentrate. Aside from snacking, you can use the apple sauce as the sweet ingredient for the best pot roast ever or as an unexpected ingredient to amp up mayo for sandwiches.
This box of 24 pouches of Member's Mark organic apple sauce is at Sam's Club for $9.98.
Member's Mark chocolate chip protein granola
If you picked up the Member's Mark honey almond granola for your summer ice cream finds at Sam's Club, you'll probably like the chocolate chip protein granola on your frozen dessert too. It's packed with wholesome ingredients, natural sweeteners, 5 grams of fiber, and 10 grams of protein per ⅔-cup serving, so you don't have to feel ashamed for eating it straight out of the bag either.
You can find the 31-ounce bag of Member's Mark chocolate chip protein granola for $8.98 at Sam's Club.
Member's Mark thinly coated dark chocolate almonds
Featuring half the sugar of standard chocolate-covered almonds, these thinly coated dark chocolate almonds from Member's Mark are a balanced on-the-go snack. The nutty, salty, and sweet profile in each 1.2-ounce pouch pairs great with coffee and wine as well. Plus, moderate amounts of dark chocolate and almonds have been found to improve cholesterol levels and may even reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.
The 18-pack of Member's Mark thinly coated dark chocolate almonds are at Sam's Club for $14.98.
Member's Mark street corn dip with white meat chicken
If you're looking for a new creamy, rich dip for veggies, crackers, or pita chips, this Member's Mark street corn dip might be just the thing. It's made with fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese (a type of Mexican cheese), white meat chicken, and chili lime seasoning. These flavors even make it great for adding to Hawaiian rolls and Tex Mex bowls, according to customer reviews.
Look for the 24-ounce container of Member's Mark street corn dip with white meat chicken for $7.74 at Sam's Club.