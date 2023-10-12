Applesauce Is The Seriously Unexpected Ingredient To Amp Up Mayo

You don't have to stop at sandwiches or dips when you're looking to use up apple mayonnaise. Try using it in a creamy dressing recipe in place of plain mayonnaise for some extra sweetness. An apple mayo-based dressing is great when tossed with coleslaw, but it will also make an excellent topping on any salad featuring winter greens like chard and kale. Apple mayonnaise is fantastic in chicken salad, too. You can play up the fall flavors with some toasted almonds and dried cranberries, or give Waldorf chicken salad a try since it contains diced apples among its ingredients.

A little apple mayonnaise might just be the secret to elevated scrambled eggs, and the combo will be even better if you opt for adding a slice or two of sharp cheddar or smoked gouda. And while it's a no-brainer with some crispy sweet potato fries or tater tots, consider slathering some on sweet and savory apple bacon turkey burgers for a festive autumn-themed cookout.

There's just something compelling about the mix of sweet apple and salty mayonnaise. Once you give it a try, you'll likely want to figure out all kinds of ways to use it. And the best part? You don't even need to shop for any special ingredients — they're probably already sitting in your refrigerator or pantry right now.