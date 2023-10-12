Applesauce Is The Seriously Unexpected Ingredient To Amp Up Mayo
Mayonnaise is one of the most versatile condiments in any refrigerator. It's a go-to for making sandwiches and is vital for making tuna, egg, or chicken salad. It's also essential in creamy salad dressings and sauces and is even a secret weapon for making grilled cheese and casseroles. Mayo's relatively neutral flavor is what makes it so adaptable, and you can combine it with other condiments you've got on hand to give it a boost. While it might seem unexpected, if you've got some applesauce on hand, mix it with mayonnaise for a fall-friendly spread that's amazing with ham, pork, sausage, or anything that could use a little fruity sweetness.
If you're looking for a multipurpose spread that'll liven up your lunch routine and complement all kinds of charcuterie board ingredients, make some applesauce mayo. It'll transform everyday ham, turkey, or BLT sandwiches, and it's a tasty accompaniment for numerous meats, cheeses, and veggies. Plus, you can use it in just about any recipe that calls for regular mayo to add some extra flavor.
Mixing condiments you already own to make something new
Apple mayonnaise is a great way to shop for new flavors in your own kitchen. After all, groceries aren't getting any cheaper thanks to inflation and shrinkflation. If you mix up a zippy apple mayonnaise, you can make a more exciting sandwich without very much effort. It's as simple as stirring the two foods together and then giving the condiment a taste to check seasoning. If you want a little more apple flavor, just add more applesauce. This also works great with apple butter, which is really just a sweeter, more condensed applesauce. If you'd like, try adding complementary herbs and spices like basil, rosemary, cinnamon, allspice, or even a pinch of cayenne for some heat.
While it may not seem like a particularly notable culinary innovation at first, there are benefits to combining applesauce and mayonnaise beyond just adding flavor. Apples are full of pectin, a type of starch that acts as a thickener. Adding applesauce to mayo will fortify the spread and give it more body. This makes it an ideal candidate for use as a dip in addition to elevating your favorite hoagie.
Tips for using apple mayo
You don't have to stop at sandwiches or dips when you're looking to use up apple mayonnaise. Try using it in a creamy dressing recipe in place of plain mayonnaise for some extra sweetness. An apple mayo-based dressing is great when tossed with coleslaw, but it will also make an excellent topping on any salad featuring winter greens like chard and kale. Apple mayonnaise is fantastic in chicken salad, too. You can play up the fall flavors with some toasted almonds and dried cranberries, or give Waldorf chicken salad a try since it contains diced apples among its ingredients.
A little apple mayonnaise might just be the secret to elevated scrambled eggs, and the combo will be even better if you opt for adding a slice or two of sharp cheddar or smoked gouda. And while it's a no-brainer with some crispy sweet potato fries or tater tots, consider slathering some on sweet and savory apple bacon turkey burgers for a festive autumn-themed cookout.
There's just something compelling about the mix of sweet apple and salty mayonnaise. Once you give it a try, you'll likely want to figure out all kinds of ways to use it. And the best part? You don't even need to shop for any special ingredients — they're probably already sitting in your refrigerator or pantry right now.