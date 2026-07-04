7 Sam's Club Ice Cream Finds To Look Out For This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While dessert lovers may indulge in ice cream year-round, there's no denying that the frozen sweet treat is the most satisfying during hot summer months. And since it's now officially summer, it's time to start stocking up on everything you may need to make the perfect ice cream bowl. This, of course, includes ice cream itself, but also tasty toppings that take the dessert to the next level of deliciousness.

If you're a Sam's Club shopper, you'll be happy to know that there are some ice cream-related products available that you can grab next time you're doing your grocery shopping. And, each of these items — which we've compiled together in this list for you — are the Member's Mark brand, so they'll be a bit more affordable than some of the other name brand options you may come across. This list includes just one ice cream option (but it's a classic), as well as delicious toppings to make your ice cream bowl yummier and more decadent. And there's a topping for everyone, including ones that are crunchy, nutty, fruity, extra-sweet, and more.