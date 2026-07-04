7 Sam's Club Ice Cream Finds To Look Out For This Summer
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While dessert lovers may indulge in ice cream year-round, there's no denying that the frozen sweet treat is the most satisfying during hot summer months. And since it's now officially summer, it's time to start stocking up on everything you may need to make the perfect ice cream bowl. This, of course, includes ice cream itself, but also tasty toppings that take the dessert to the next level of deliciousness.
If you're a Sam's Club shopper, you'll be happy to know that there are some ice cream-related products available that you can grab next time you're doing your grocery shopping. And, each of these items — which we've compiled together in this list for you — are the Member's Mark brand, so they'll be a bit more affordable than some of the other name brand options you may come across. This list includes just one ice cream option (but it's a classic), as well as delicious toppings to make your ice cream bowl yummier and more decadent. And there's a topping for everyone, including ones that are crunchy, nutty, fruity, extra-sweet, and more.
Member's Mark Vanilla Ice Cream Pail, 5-Quart
To get your ice cream bowls started, you're going to want to grab this 5-quart pail of Member's Mark vanilla ice cream — and we included this product in the "buy" section of our list of six frozen desserts to buy at Sam's Club and three to skip, so you know it's worth it. The Member's Mark ice cream is made with real milk, so expect a rich and authentic flavor. Each pail contains about 30 servings.
Buy the 5-quart Member's Mark vanilla ice cream pail from Sam's Club for $8.12.
Member's Mark Natural Pecan Halves, 32-Ounce
If you love a nut-infused dessert, consider picking up a bag of these Member's Mark natural pecan halves to use as a crunchy, nutty ice cream topping. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even use these nuts to make a homemade batch of butter pecan ice cream (which is different from butterscotch ice cream). These pecans from Sam's Club are raw, unroasted, and already halved for you.
Buy the 32-ounce bag of Member's Mark natural pecan halves from Sam's Club for $14.98.
Member's Mark Wildflower Pure Premium Honey, 48-Ounce
To add some extra sweetness to your ice cream bowl — and, specifically, a natural sweetness — stock up on this large bottle of Member's Mark wildflower pure honey. It's 100% natural, with a mild and sweet flavor. Drizzle it right over ice cream or use it to make a honey apple butter to mix into your ice cream bowl (which we included in our list of 14 toppings you never thought to put on ice cream).
Buy the 48-ounce bottle of Member's Mark wildflower pure premium honey from Sam's Club for $7.98.
Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Covered Roasted Pistachios, 22-Ounce
These dark chocolate-covered roasted pistachios make for a delicious sweet-salty snack — and they also make for a fantastic ice cream topping. After all, they bring a satisfying crunch, a tasty nuttiness, and, of course, a chocolatey addition (which goes with just about any ice cream flavor). This product is made with high-quality dark chocolate and premium pistachios. Adding these to a bowl of ice cream — no matter the flavor — will instantly elevate your dessert.
Buy the 22-ounce bag of Member's Mark dark chocolate-covered roasted pistachios from Sam's Club for $14.98.
Member's Mark Mini Strawberry Shortcake Cookie Thins, 16-Ounce
For a crunchy, sweet topping, try using crushed pieces of these mini strawberry shortcake cookie thins from Sam's Club. The cookies have real strawberry pieces and white chocolate chips, creating a strawberry shortcake flavor all in a thin, crunchy cookie. Sprinkle these crushed-up cookies over ice cream, and to make it even more decadent, you can add whipped cream and fresh strawberry slices as well.
Buy a 16-ounce bag of Member's Mark mini strawberry shortcake cookie thins from Sam's Club for $6.48.
Member's Mark Yellow Clingstone Peach Halves in Light Syrup, 60-Ounce
For a fruity and sweet ice cream topping, grab a jar of yellow Clingstone peach halves. These peaches are contained in a light syrup (made with sugar, so there is plenty of sweetness here). The peach halves make for a fruity ice cream topping, or you could even drizzle the syrup over your bowl of ice cream for extra sweetness. Combine with chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, or whipped cream to make the bowl extra decadent.
Buy the 60-ounce jar of Member's Mark yellow Clingstone peach halves from Sam's Club for $9.98.
Member's Mark Honey Almond Granola, 32-Ounce
We have a list of ways to elevate store-bought granola, and one of those ideas is to use it as a topping for ice cream. So, grab this bag of honey almond granola (which contains honey, almonds, crisp rice, and baked granola) and pour it over your next ice cream bowl. This topping is sweet, nutty, and crunchy all in one — in other words, it's the perfect ice cream topping.
Buy a 32-ounce bag of Member's Mark honey almond granola from Sam's Club for $6.56.