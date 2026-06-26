7 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In July 2026
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If you're a regular Sam's Club shopper, you probably have certain products you love and expect the big box warehouse to have whenever you pop in. But the really fun part about being a member here is when you spot something brand new, especially from the company's house brand, Member's Mark. Some are seasonal products, others sell out quickly, and a few might become regularly offered items, but you never quite know. So naturally, you want to try them all before they disappear. This summer is no exception, and Sam's Club has some exciting, new products that you should try to get your hands on in July.
We scoured the internet and social media to find seven of the newest Member's Mark goodies. There are sweets, easy to prep entrees, and some festive products that are perfect for our upcoming 250th Independence Day (and don't forget to serve the perfect Sangria on this special holiday). Best of all, member reviews are already sky high on these goods. Availability and pricing could vary depending on your location and local store, so you check ahead of time to see if your warehouse has them.
Lemon Bar Blondies
Nothing says summer like a bright, refreshing dessert. These Lemon Bar Blondies hit all the markers of an excellent hot weather-treat: They are sweet, tart, and have the chewy texture of a perfectly-baked blondie. Serve them at your summer soirees with some fresh berries and a dollop of whipped cream.
Buy a 9-count of Lemon Bar Blondies at Sam's Club for $8.84
Festive Sushi
Member's Mark sushi platters are already known for being an excellent value and quite tasty, so it's no surprise that a lot of people pick them up for their parties and get togethers. The company has released its signature sushi rolls served in a festive, star-shaped tray that will look great on any 4th of July spread. In the 20-roll package, you get five each of Tiger Rolls, Dragon Rolls, Walton Rolls, and California Crunch Rolls.
Buy a 20-piece sushi platter at Sam's Club for $15.73
Smoked Sausage
These new smoked sausages at Sam's Club aren't your run-of-the-mill grilling sausages. The flavor is amped up with bacon, jalapenos, and melty Monterey Jack cheese. They are excellent served in buns with mustard, or on a bed of sauerkraut with some roasted potatoes. Slice them up and serve them with breakfast or add them to a creamy pasta dish.
Buy a 12-count of smoked sausages at Sam's Club for $15.67
Firecracker Shrimp
On the busiest of summer days (the ones where you're running between the pool, play dates, and parks), having a dinner that you can quickly heat up and serve is a sanity-saver. We love the new Member's Mark Firecracker Shrimp because it's sweet, spicy, and crunchy, and it's ready in minutes in the air fryer or oven. Coat the fully cooked shrimp in the creamy Sriracha sauce that's included.
Buy a 2-pound box of Firecracker Shrimp at Sam's Club for $15.94
Star Spangled Chicken Nuggets
Kids (and kids at heart) will flip over these star-shaped, breaded chicken nuggets. Really, what could be better to serve the littles at your 4th of July party? Furthermore, chicken nuggets are practically an American rite of passage. They're ready in just seven minutes in the air fryer or 13 minutes in the oven. Be sure to include plenty of dips, like ranch dressing, honey mustard sauce, and ketchup.
Buy a 3-pound bag of Star Spangled Chicken Nuggets at Sam's Club for $9.87
Organic Freezer Pops
People of all ages enjoy an icy popsicle on the hottest summer days. Member's Mark Organic Freezer Pops come in a generous 52-count package and contain three fruity flavors: mixed berry, fruit punch, and tropical fruit. The pops are made with 100% juice and organic fruit puree, and are conveniently packaged so that you tear off the tops and squeeze out as much or as little popsicle as you want. They're a great way for your whole party to cool down.
Buy Organic Freezer Pops at Sam's Club for $9.98
Snackle Boxes
Though not a food, these handy Snackle boxes are incredibly convenient for packaging up or serving bite-sized foods. They are perfect for the beach, pool, park, movie nights, or summer road trips. The boxes come in four colorful designs: cherries, lemons, strawberries, and watermelons. Each contains eight separated compartments of various sizes. Members get two Snackle boxes per purchase.
Buy a 2-pack of Snackle boxes at Sam's Club for $12.86.