7 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In July 2026

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If you're a regular Sam's Club shopper, you probably have certain products you love and expect the big box warehouse to have whenever you pop in. But the really fun part about being a member here is when you spot something brand new, especially from the company's house brand, Member's Mark. Some are seasonal products, others sell out quickly, and a few might become regularly offered items, but you never quite know. So naturally, you want to try them all before they disappear. This summer is no exception, and Sam's Club has some exciting, new products that you should try to get your hands on in July.

We scoured the internet and social media to find seven of the newest Member's Mark goodies. There are sweets, easy to prep entrees, and some festive products that are perfect for our upcoming 250th Independence Day (and don't forget to serve the perfect Sangria on this special holiday). Best of all, member reviews are already sky high on these goods. Availability and pricing could vary depending on your location and local store, so you check ahead of time to see if your warehouse has them.