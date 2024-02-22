The Sweet Ingredient For The Best Pot Roast You've Ever Tasted

When making a heavy dish such as pot roast, the result needs to have a balance of flavors. After the first couple of bites, those deeply savory meat drippings might leave you craving something to cut through the richness. Some folks like to serve a pot roast with horseradish, which brings freshness, tang, and often sinus-clearing spiciness; others, however, might prefer a counterbalance that's a bit milder.

Enter applesauce. Not only does the ingredient lend a subtle sweetness and tartness to both beef and pork pot roasts, but it also creates wondrous textures. Like many fruits, apples contain enzymes that break down tough meat proteins, which help to make beef tender and juicy. A bonus of opting for applesauce over whole apples is that there's no peeling or chopping needed.

If you're wary of the combination, rest assured that cooks have been pairing apples with meat for centuries. Case in point: The history of eating pork with applesauce dates back to the 14th century. If we may be so bold, pairing applesauce with pot roast might just result in you making the best pot roast you've ever tasted.