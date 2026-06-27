The 5 Best Sam's Club Snacks Of 2026 (So Far)

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Nobody walks into Sam's Club intending to buy a handful of new snacks. Many members have products they always stock up on, but somewhere between sticking to your grocery list and glancing at the endless savory and sweet snacks, you walk out with a cart full of goodies and barely any essentials. That's the power of the warehouse retail chain's snack game.

The store has already been killing it with its bakery items this year, but what may come as a surprise is the Sam's Club snack selection is also making waves. Its private Member's Mark label has been rapidly growing and diversifying, and this year's snack arrivals offer something for every type of snacker. Whether you prefer something salty, want healthy alternatives, or are on the hunt for something sweet, Sam's Club can satisfy any craving. So, which snacks deserve precious pantry space? We narrowed down five of the best snacks from Sam's Club released this year, so next time a snack attack hits when you're shopping, you know what to grab.