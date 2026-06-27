The 5 Best Sam's Club Snacks Of 2026 (So Far)
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Nobody walks into Sam's Club intending to buy a handful of new snacks. Many members have products they always stock up on, but somewhere between sticking to your grocery list and glancing at the endless savory and sweet snacks, you walk out with a cart full of goodies and barely any essentials. That's the power of the warehouse retail chain's snack game.
The store has already been killing it with its bakery items this year, but what may come as a surprise is the Sam's Club snack selection is also making waves. Its private Member's Mark label has been rapidly growing and diversifying, and this year's snack arrivals offer something for every type of snacker. Whether you prefer something salty, want healthy alternatives, or are on the hunt for something sweet, Sam's Club can satisfy any craving. So, which snacks deserve precious pantry space? We narrowed down five of the best snacks from Sam's Club released this year, so next time a snack attack hits when you're shopping, you know what to grab.
Member's Mark Lemon Bar Blondies
One of the newest additions in the Sam's Club bakery aisle, lemon bar blondies are already gaining traction on social media and other platforms. Priced at $8.84, the package comes with nine buttery blondie bars infused with citrus and powdered sugar, made fresh daily.
Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups
Sam's Club has entered the mini peanut butter cup game alongside competitors Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Costco. Shoppers are fanatics for these bite-sized sweet snacks, and people are divided over their favorites. The 30-ounce jar costs $13.98 and comes with milk- and dark-chocolate peanut butter cups. With over 4,500 five-star reviews, many shoppers say they prefer these over Reese's. Aldi peanut butter cups ranked at the top of our list, but it sounds like these could quickly take their spot.
Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Sea Salt
Popping into stores at the top of 2026, Member's Mark Organic Popcorn with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt has been a favorite on socials. With only three ingredients and no artificial additives, this popcorn is a healthier snack option for your next movie night. The 14-ounce bag of popcorn is priced at $4.98 and has almost 1,500 five-star reviews.
Member's Mark Organic Mango Salsa
Making its spicy-sweet debut in April, this organic mango salsa will make your taste buds dance. Priced at $6.96 for a 32-ounce tub, the vegan salsa is made with mangoes, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños, and cilantro. Reviewers love it for tacos or to top chicken, pork, or fish.
Member's Mark Mediterranean Small Plate
Just in time for spring and summer picnics, Member's Mark Mediterranean Small Plate is a convenient addition for on-the-go snacking. Each package contains flatbread pieces, whipped feta, honey, trail mix, and dried fruit. The snack has over 700 five-star reviews on Sam's Club's website. Grab a three-pack for $8.94.