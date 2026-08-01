11 Common Customer Complaints About Wendy's

Like all fast food chains, Wendy's has evolved considerably since it first appeared in the late 1960s. The problem is that, to a lot of customers, it seems to have evolved in the wrong ways. Wendy's used to be synonymous with value for money; founder Dave Thomas famously emphasized quality, fair prices, and good customer service as the chain's top priorities, and for decades, it delivered on those points. More recently, though, diners have started to feel like Wendy's has lost its way — and guess what? They're not too shy to voice their concerns.

The last few years have been a particularly rocky time for the fast food chain in terms of customer complaints, with more and more people feeling frustrated with the quality of its food and ongoing menu changes. The chain's pricing has also come under scrutiny, along with its rewards program. Oh, and that customer service? Well, many people would say it's gone out the window. Let's talk about the most common customer complaints from those who frequent(ed) Wendy's.