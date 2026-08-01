11 Common Customer Complaints About Wendy's
Like all fast food chains, Wendy's has evolved considerably since it first appeared in the late 1960s. The problem is that, to a lot of customers, it seems to have evolved in the wrong ways. Wendy's used to be synonymous with value for money; founder Dave Thomas famously emphasized quality, fair prices, and good customer service as the chain's top priorities, and for decades, it delivered on those points. More recently, though, diners have started to feel like Wendy's has lost its way — and guess what? They're not too shy to voice their concerns.
The last few years have been a particularly rocky time for the fast food chain in terms of customer complaints, with more and more people feeling frustrated with the quality of its food and ongoing menu changes. The chain's pricing has also come under scrutiny, along with its rewards program. Oh, and that customer service? Well, many people would say it's gone out the window. Let's talk about the most common customer complaints from those who frequent(ed) Wendy's.
Its burgers are dry
If you only know one thing about Wendy's food, it's probably that its hamburgers are fresh. The chain prides itself on its "fresh, never frozen" burger patties, which contain no additives or fillers, are made with 100% beef, and are, crucially, not thrown onto the grill from the deep freeze. Now, this should result in its burgers being the juiciest and most flavorful in the game, and tasting as though they're worth the money you spend on them. Right?
Sadly, customers don't think so. Wendy's diners constantly complain about the quality of the burgers and repeatedly report them as dry. The meat, according to customers, is mealy and has no flavor whatsoever. It hasn't always been this way; some people say this is a more recent change, with one Facebook user noting that "the burger is nothing like it used to be." And Wendy's doesn't help itself by under-saucing its burgers — but even without tons of sauce, you'd expect the famously fresh beef to be suitably moist. That's just not the case anymore, and people are noticing.
The Wendy's Rewards system is subpar
Virtually every fast food chain has a rewards program these days. Not all of them, though, are as user-friendly as others. The rewards system at Wendy's gets particular criticism because points expire. Unlike some fast food chains, which allow you to keep your points forever, Wendy's gives you a year from the time you earn your points to use them. This has meant some customers have missed out on using points they were stacking up before they expired, leading to lost rewards and a lot of frustration.
That's sort of the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the problems people have with Wendy's Rewards, though. Time and time again, customers have complained that the system is clunky and buggy, that items are subject to random changes in points requirements, and that you have to go through annoying processes to redeem said points. Other customers have found that the coupons within the app don't actually result in significant savings and have even accused Wendy's of overcharging for items when they use coupons.
Wendy's fries are underwhelming
You'd think that it's impossible to mess up a french fry, right? Apparently not. For such a simple side dish, fast food fries can vary widely — they can either be the best thing about your meal or the worst. Unfortunately, at Wendy's, many customers consider them the latter. Wendy's fries get endless criticism from its diners for being lifeless and cold, and lacking in crunch factor and flavor. In short, they pale in comparison to other fast food fries.
Customers say it all started to go downhill a few years back. In 2021, Wendy's made a big change to its fries, adding a minimal coating of batter that was meant to keep them hot and crispy for longer. This alteration was derided upon its implementation, with people wishing the restaurant would revert to the fries it was serving during the 2000s. "The old ones were so much better," one Reddit user lamented. In the last couple of years, it seems things have gone from bad to worse — and now, people largely agree that the fries are not even worth ordering.
The new Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a bust
In early 2026, Wendy's made a bold move when it announced it was overhauling its Spicy Chicken Sandwich. For many, this was an exciting prospect; the old version of the sandwich was far from universally loved — in fact, Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich failed our own taste test. The upgrade included a new marinade, a panko-style breading, pickles, and a homestyle mayo, all piled into a potato bun.
Sounds like it could be good, right? Well, customers don't think so. Since its release, Wendy's has been plagued by complaints about the sandwich. "I'm okay with the potato bun but the new chicken recipe is awful. Where's the crunch? Where's the spice?" wondered one customer on Facebook. Out of all of Wendy's chicken sandwiches, this one ranks last on our list, and the new recipe didn't fix that. Many more diners feel the same way — some even consider the sandwich ruined.
Wendy's value meals don't present much value at all
The Wendy's Biggie Bag has, until recently, been a hit with customers. The chain's version of a value meal, you always know what you'll get in a Wendy's Biggie Bag: a burger, a couple of sides, and a drink. Until 2026, the basic Biggie Bag cost $5, and for that price, you'd get a sandwich, chicken nuggets, fries, and your beverage of choice — and you could upgrade it to include some better options.
At the start of this year, Wendy's changed its offer. Now, the basic Biggie Bag costs $6, and a smaller option, called Biggie Bites, comes in at $4 — at the expense of the former 4 For $4 deal. This change left customers furious. For some, the price increase of the standard Biggie Bag was seen as the last straw, as they felt it demonstrated greed on the part of the restaurant chain. Customers have also found that Wendy's servers seemingly try to upsell the Biggie Bag by only asking if they want a medium or large drink, which cost more than the small drink the deal is supposed to come with. Ultimately, Wendy's diners are now more likely to visit a different fast food chain if value is what they are after.
The food is often cold
Fast food should be hot, right? After all, the whole purpose of fast food chains is that they get your food through the kitchen and out the door as quickly as possible — so you can reasonably expect your meal to be, if not freshly cooked, at least recently heated. At Wendy's, though, that's often not the case. Instead, customers are continually served cold food, with fries, chicken nuggets, and burgers frequently falling victim to this.
Some people have observed that this could be due to Wendy's operational processes. Multiple customers have complained about cold cheese on their burgers, and sometimes even the buns. "Always cold nasty cheese which makes their burgers taste even more disjointed than they already are," one unhappy Reddit user shared. This implies that its burger patties aren't hot enough to melt the cheese and that the cheese and buns are kept in the refrigerator until the last moment. A few tweaks could probably keep some complaints at bay, but at the moment, it doesn't look like the chain has any intention of changing anything.
The famous baked potatoes are hard to get
The fact that Wendy's has a baked potato has always been a distinguishing factor. This one menu item makes the fast food chain stand out among the masses, and many people love that it offers them. The problem is that you might not be able to get one. One common customer complaint is that Wendy's frequently runs out of baked potatoes, leaving diners high and dry — and disappointed. In some locations, baked potatoes have apparently been removed from the menu entirely.
Even when franchises still stock and offer them, though, things can go wrong. Customers have reported they've ordered baked potatoes only to find them sold out when they arrive at the store. The elusiveness of the baked potatoes is apparently due to how long they take to cook; Wendy's really does bake them in-store, and this, naturally, takes a while. When they're this hard to order, though, it makes you wonder why they offer them in the first place.
Wendy's chili is inconsistent
Wendy's chili is the stuff of legend for a couple of reasons. One of them is that it's actually cooked in-store. Instead of being shipped in bags and warmed up, Wendy's uses leftover beef from unsold burgers in its chili, chopping them up and simmering them with the other ingredients. Now, it's crucial to point out that this is totally safe, but the in-house cooking means the chili can vary from location to location, and many people feel it's wildly inconsistent.
When Wendy's chili is good, it hits the spot: It's chunky, thick, and flavorful. Too often, though, employees either put too much water in or underestimate the amount of liquid it needs. People have also complained that their chili has too many beans and not enough meat. Ultimately, its quality just isn't the same nowadays, with one Reddit user putting it simply, "It's nothing like it used to be it's just slop now." It's a shame, as a fast food menu item actually cooked on the spot and that helps to minimize food waste should be celebrated — if it's good.
The customer service is lacking
Wendy's projects warmth — or, at least, it wants to. From the smiley logo to the menu of all-American classics, it's the kind of place where you'd hope to feel right at home. But customers don't always feel that way. Instead, countless people have complained about feeling less than welcome in Wendy's restaurants because of the frosty (get it?) customer service.
It doesn't take a lot of sleuthing online to find examples of customers discussing their issues with Wendy's service. People have repeatedly encountered Wendy's servers with unfriendly and even rude attitudes. And if you try to make a complaint about the service you receive, you might face further obstacles, with phone lines being closed on weekends and live chat options not getting you through to a real person. There's an argument to be made that as a fast food restaurant, Wendy's shouldn't have to offer unparalleled customer service — you're not paying top dollar, after all — but if other chains like Chick-fil-A can get it right, why can't this place?
Some franchises' hours are unreliable
Fast food chains are meant to be reliable. Yes, they may not serve the best food in the world, but you can generally count on them to be open when all else is closed. However, Wendy's customers have found that they can't always count on the chain. One frequent complaint is that some Wendy's restaurants have inconsistent hours, either not opening when they say they will or closing early without notice.
This can leave people helpless when they've ordered food online. One customer on Facebook recounted an experience of placing an online breakfast order, only to arrive at their local store to find no one there. "Go to the drive thru and the lights are off inside but their website and electronic sign says they open at 6:30. It's an hour past," they said. This tendency to open late or close early has also left DoorDash drivers in the lurch, accepting orders only to find that the stores suddenly close sometimes. Of course, some instances may be due to unavoidable staffing issues or other factors. Whatever the reason, it happens more often than you might think — or want.
Shrinkflation has affected portion sizes
Shrinkflation has hit a lot of fast food chains — including Wendy's. The chain has been rocked in recent years with dozens, if not hundreds, of customer complaints online about the size of its portions, which appear to be getting significantly smaller as time goes on. Apparently, nothing is safe. Everything from the chicken sandwiches and burger patties to the salads has been called out for its dwindling size. Perhaps most shocking of all, Wendy's chicken nuggets appear to be shrinking. One customer on Reddit posted a picture holding a chicken nugget that was barely bigger than a coin, saying they "can't believe how small these are."
It would be a different situation if Wendy's had suddenly slashed its prices to go along with its smaller items, but of course that hasn't happened. Instead, its value meals have become more expensive, and customers have accused the chain of barely even being affordable anymore. Higher costs and smaller items is certainly not a winning combination, and those are only a few of the mistakes Wendy's has made in recent times.