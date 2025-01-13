What, Exactly, Is A Wendy's Biggie Bag And What Comes In One?
Have you heard of Wendy's Biggie Bag but aren't sure what it is? This fan-favorite meal is just as it sounds: a big bag full of Wendy's goodies. It's one of the best fast food value meals out there, which isn't surprising seeing how Wendy's offered the first meal deal in 1989 and hasn't disappointed its customers since.
The Biggie Bag has been around since 2019 and is a big hit with consumers. This $5 bag includes a sandwich or burger, 4-piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a small drink. If that's not enough, you can pay a dollar or so more for an even bigger Biggie Bag. This upgraded meal comes with heartier burger options, and of course, you'll still get the same sides and a small bevy to wash it all down.
Considering the quantity and variety of food you get with this bag, it's shocking that Wendy's can keep its prices so low. And if you want to take advantage of this deal, you can order in-store, online, or through Wendy's app. But before you do, there are some things you should know.
What you can order in a Wendy's Biggie Bag
Can you believe the first Wendy's menu featured only five savory items? The chain's menu has come a long way since then, and Biggie Bags is just one example of its versatility. Depending on availability, this meal offers a choice of seven different sandwiches. With the $5 Biggie Bag, you can get a Jr. Bacon Hamburger or Cheeseburger, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or a Double Stack. The upgraded meal costs $6 or $7 (depending on location) and allows you to pick from larger burgers like the Bacon Double Stack and a Crispy Chicken BLT.
Burgers aren't the only way you can personalize this deal. You've can choose any of their soda options to go with your meal. When it comes to the chicken nuggets, you can opt for crispy or spicy. To get an idea of what Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets are like, check out our ranking of fast-food chicken nuggets. We assure you they're crispy and bring the heat!
Prefer Frosties over sodas? Swap the small drink for a small Frosty. Better yet, pay a little extra and get a medium or large instead. And keep an eye on those in-app deals. On occasion, you can snag a free Frosty with a Biggie Bag purchase. So, don't hold back now that you know how to maximize your Biggie Bag. Go big or go home!