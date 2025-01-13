What, Exactly, Is A Wendy's Biggie Bag And What Comes In One?

Have you heard of Wendy's Biggie Bag but aren't sure what it is? This fan-favorite meal is just as it sounds: a big bag full of Wendy's goodies. It's one of the best fast food value meals out there, which isn't surprising seeing how Wendy's offered the first meal deal in 1989 and hasn't disappointed its customers since.

The Biggie Bag has been around since 2019 and is a big hit with consumers. This $5 bag includes a sandwich or burger, 4-piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a small drink. If that's not enough, you can pay a dollar or so more for an even bigger Biggie Bag. This upgraded meal comes with heartier burger options, and of course, you'll still get the same sides and a small bevy to wash it all down.

Considering the quantity and variety of food you get with this bag, it's shocking that Wendy's can keep its prices so low. And if you want to take advantage of this deal, you can order in-store, online, or through Wendy's app. But before you do, there are some things you should know.