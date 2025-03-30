This Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Totally Failed Our Taste Test
If you're craving a chicken sandwich and you head over to your local Wendy's, you're going to have quite a few options to choose from. There's seven different types of chicken sandwiches at Wendy's — and we ranked all of them from worst to best to help you decide. All in all, there's one that you definitely want to avoid: Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which came in last in our ranking.
Our tester ranked the options based on flavor, juiciness of the chicken, and, above all, cohesion of complementary flavors. When it came to the Spicy Chicken Sandwich — which consists of a breaded chicken breast marinated in peppers and spices, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on a classic bun — lacked both juiciness and cohesion. The tester found that the toppings "did nothing to add to the flavor or texture, or even reduce the heat." That being said, the sandwich is quite spicy, according to our tester, so it does follow through on that promise — but without resulting in a satisfying sandwich overall.
Reddit agrees that the spicy chicken sandwich isn't worth it
It's not just Daily Meal's tester that thinks the spicy chicken sandwich at Wendy's is no good — users on Reddit agree too. One Wendy's fan posted on Reddit that they used to get the spicy chicken sandwich regularly but have stopped because it's "no longer good." They continued, "It was rubbery, dry, and tasted wrong." The comments are full of people in agreement that the sandwich has declined in quality. One user called the chicken a "rubber puck," while another user described going to multiple locations to see if it varied but found each one to be disappointing.
There are multiple Reddit threads discussing the decline in quality, each filled with comments of people lamenting the loss of what used to be a good sandwich. In one thread, a Reddit user wrote, "I almost thought I ordered the wrong sandwich. Small bun, flat patty, weird 'McNugget' like texture instead of the [plump and] juicy [chicken] breast."
Based on these comments, if Wendy's really did change up the recipe to the spicy chicken sandwich, then this switch up may just need to be added to the list of the biggest mistakes Wendy's ever made. If you're in the mood for something spicy from Wendy's, then you're better off ordering Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, which we placed second in our ranking. Or, you could forgo Wendy's altogether and make your own spicy chicken sandwich — such as with our recipe for spicy chicken sandwiches with cilantro-lime mayo.