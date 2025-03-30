This Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Totally Failed Our Taste Test

It's not just Daily Meal's tester that thinks the spicy chicken sandwich at Wendy's is no good — users on Reddit agree too. One Wendy's fan posted on Reddit that they used to get the spicy chicken sandwich regularly but have stopped because it's "no longer good." They continued, "It was rubbery, dry, and tasted wrong." The comments are full of people in agreement that the sandwich has declined in quality. One user called the chicken a "rubber puck," while another user described going to multiple locations to see if it varied but found each one to be disappointing.

There are multiple Reddit threads discussing the decline in quality, each filled with comments of people lamenting the loss of what used to be a good sandwich. In one thread, a Reddit user wrote, "I almost thought I ordered the wrong sandwich. Small bun, flat patty, weird 'McNugget' like texture instead of the [plump and] juicy [chicken] breast."

Based on these comments, if Wendy's really did change up the recipe to the spicy chicken sandwich, then this switch up may just need to be added to the list of the biggest mistakes Wendy's ever made. If you're in the mood for something spicy from Wendy's, then you're better off ordering Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, which we placed second in our ranking. Or, you could forgo Wendy's altogether and make your own spicy chicken sandwich — such as with our recipe for spicy chicken sandwiches with cilantro-lime mayo.

