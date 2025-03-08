All Of Wendy's Chicken Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best

Thinking back to my high school years, Wendy's was always a standout in the fast food world. From cheese sauce to Frostys, baked potatoes to chili — or both combined — no other restaurant did it quite like this chain. While I was a big JBCB (junior bacon cheeseburger) girl and enjoyed my fair share of fries with cheese sauce in my younger years, it's been a minute since I've ordered anything from this top burger joint. Since I've been exploring the world of fast food chicken sandwiches, with a wide array of chicken options from which to choose, I decided it was time to see what Wendy's has to offer in the chicken department.

While I know their burgers are fresh and the Frostys are iconic, does their chicken hold up? I took on the enjoyable feat of ordering all of their chicken sandwiches to see which one is truly the best, and which sandwiches they should consider revising (or scrapping altogether). Let's take a look at the seven current options on the Wendy's menu and determine which chicken sandwich you should try next.