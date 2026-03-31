9 Frozen Pastas, Ranked Worst To Best

In my house, we eat a lot of pasta. From classic baked mac and cheese to my partner's favorite chicken Parmesan with spaghetti, I make my family at least two (and sometimes three) pasta dishes every week — and this is something they've come to expect. But, good pasta dishes take time to make, and some weeks are just so hectic it's hard to find the time to craft them. It's on these weeks I turn to frozen pastas, which I can make in a fraction of the time. Unfortunately, I've often found that frozen pastas don't live up to my expectations, and instead of making my life easier, they leave my family feeling vastly underwhelmed. But which frozen pastas fall into this negative experience category, and which can actually make my busy nights simpler?

I was provided an opportunity to answer this pressing question for not only myself, but also for you. After trying nine unique frozen pasta types and brands, I reported my findings here and ranked them from worst to best, drawing on my food industry background and other relevant experiences. Taste, texture, and smell were the most significant factors determining ranking. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover which frozen pastas should be gracing your freezer for your most hectic nights? Let's get into it.