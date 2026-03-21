This Cheap Aldi Rice Is A Perfect Chipotle Dupe, According To Shoppers

Chipotle's cilantro-lime rice is the perfect base for burrito bowls topped with marinated chicken or steak. Citrusy and fragrant, this carby side dish also makes an incredibly filling stuffing for mega-sized burritos and more. The recipe for Chipotle's cilantro lime rice was revealed on TikTok a few years ago by the chain restaurant. A simple combo of cooked rice combined with freshly chopped cilantro, salt, and a squeeze of lime juice, this menu item is beloved for its herby aroma and bright flavor. However, according to keen-eyed shoppers, there's a cheap Chipotle dupe on the block that's equally as tasty and available at Aldi.

Priced at just over $4, each container of rice, made by Park Street Deli, weighs in at 1 pound, which equates to three servings per box. It eliminates all the legwork of boiling rice and chopping herbs because it comes fully cooked and ready to microwave. Plus, the ingredients list contains chicken flavor broth concentrate (made with chicken stock and chicken fat), which likely lends the rice an umami-er vibe and super-savory quality. Shoppers on Reddit have been singing the praises of this product, describing it as a Chipotle rice dupe, "but better". One commenter pairs the rice with ground beef, sour cream, and arugula, while another combines it with microwave chicken fajitas.