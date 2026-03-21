This Cheap Aldi Rice Is A Perfect Chipotle Dupe, According To Shoppers
Chipotle's cilantro-lime rice is the perfect base for burrito bowls topped with marinated chicken or steak. Citrusy and fragrant, this carby side dish also makes an incredibly filling stuffing for mega-sized burritos and more. The recipe for Chipotle's cilantro lime rice was revealed on TikTok a few years ago by the chain restaurant. A simple combo of cooked rice combined with freshly chopped cilantro, salt, and a squeeze of lime juice, this menu item is beloved for its herby aroma and bright flavor. However, according to keen-eyed shoppers, there's a cheap Chipotle dupe on the block that's equally as tasty and available at Aldi.
Priced at just over $4, each container of rice, made by Park Street Deli, weighs in at 1 pound, which equates to three servings per box. It eliminates all the legwork of boiling rice and chopping herbs because it comes fully cooked and ready to microwave. Plus, the ingredients list contains chicken flavor broth concentrate (made with chicken stock and chicken fat), which likely lends the rice an umami-er vibe and super-savory quality. Shoppers on Reddit have been singing the praises of this product, describing it as a Chipotle rice dupe, "but better". One commenter pairs the rice with ground beef, sour cream, and arugula, while another combines it with microwave chicken fajitas.
Park Street Deli's cilantro lime rice reheats in 2 minutes in the microwave
Making your own cilantro lime rice isn't a tricky job. For instance, one Redditor said the dish is "so easy and cheap to make, I don't understand the use for this product. Unless you don't have access to a stovetop, I guess." However, another commenter replied that "with a one-year-old running around, convenience is everything," illustrating how this fully cooked product can be a really useful fridge staple in the right hands. Better yet, having a side that's ready-to-go (it takes just two minutes to reheat in the microwave) gives you more time to spend on whipping up the other elements of your meal, such as slow cooker beef barbacoa or carnitas, or a batch of spicy salsa or creamy guac. Described on the Aldi website as an "easy addition to your meal prep," the rice can be stored in the fridge and served with anything from baked chicken and fish to tofu skewers or sauteed ground beef.
If you haven't got an Aldi nearby, Costco's cilantro-lime rice is a total Chipotle dupe too. There are six packets inside each box of Ritika's Global Grains Cilantro & Lime Rice, which can be zapped in the microwave for a snappy 90 seconds. Prepared with just a few simple ingredients, including long-grain rice, organic cilantro, oil, salt, and lime juice, Costco's offering doesn't contain chicken broth concentrate like Aldi's version, so it has a slightly lower protein content.