12 Canned Black Beans, Ranked From Worst To Best

As we become increasingly aware of the many health benefits of consuming beans and lentils of various kinds, more attention is being paid to specific varieties of pulses that pack the most punch in the flavor and texture department. One of the most delicious and versatile of these legumes is the black bean. While black beans are also sold dry, the canned variety is infinitely easier and more convenient to use — and can be equally as tasty. The key is knowing which brands to purchase to maximize impact in popular recipes, like meaty vegetarian burgers and protein-rich salads.

In an effort to determine the highest quality canned black bean brand, I scoured grocery stores in my neighborhood, seeking out the most popular varieties, as well as a couple of more niche ones. I sampled these as-is, without any additional seasonings or preparation, to assess taste, mouthfeel, sodium content, and overall quality. Read on to find out what my discerning palate discovered, and how these black bean brands fared when I ranked them from worst to best.