17 Donuts From Dunkin', Ranked Worst To First

Dunkin' may have removed the donuts from its name, but trust us, the chain hasn't removed them from the store. In fact, we did and tried every variety of donut we could get our grubby little hands on from Dunkin'.

The truth is that despite it once being in the name, Dunkin' isn't known for having the best donuts in the world. It's easy to forget that Dunkin' is the McDonald's of the donut world in every way that comparison implies. This doesn't mean you can't get good donuts at Dunkin'; you just have to know what to spend your money on.

Be warned, quality can vary daily depending on how fresh the specific donut you choose is. For fresher donuts, it's always good to get a donut close to open, but since many Dunkin' locations are open 24 hours, you never quite know when the fresh batches are coming out.

We figured the only way to determine which Dunkin' donuts were best was to try all the flavors at a given location. Some favorite flavors, like the French cruller or chocolate Kreme, have come and gone over the years and weren't available in our region. We went to the nearest Dunkin' and tried 17 regular donut flavors before ranking them all from worst to best. Here is what we found at the sugary bottom of it all.