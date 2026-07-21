CVS Vs Walgreens - Which Has The Best Groceries?

Pharmacies and refreshments have gone hand-in-hand for a long time. Back in the day, when drugstores were synonymous with soda fountains, potions and tinctures were mixed in with sodas and milkshakes prepared at the counter. We know better now that despite the milkshake's health food origins, these were not necessarily a cure for ailments on their own. While the days of drug store counters may be over, stopping in for a drink and maybe a quick snack is still a feature at mainstream pharmacies today. The process simply involves the snack aisle or the refrigerated section.

Two of the biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have incorporated so many food and refrigerated aisles in their stores that they function almost as supermarkets in themselves. Offering more food options to customers has been beneficial to these pharmacies for increasing customer traffic and sales. But grocery availability at neighborhood pharmacies has also made food more accessible in neighborhoods that otherwise don't have supermarkets nearby.

With opening hours that often run later than typical grocery stores, CVS and Walgreens have become increasingly popular destinations for quick shopping trips for baseline grocery staples and late-night snack runs. Both have a different approach to the foods they offer. To help navigate these differences, here are our takeaways on why one might be a better overall choice for groceries than the other.